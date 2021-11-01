Europe Digital Gaming Market Report 2021-2026 Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Covid-19 Impact on Revenue Share and Key Strategies with Regional Analysis

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Europe Digital Gaming Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021.

Europe is forecasted to be one of the prominent digital gaming markets in the world. Digital games has always been a popular means of entertainment for the people of the region. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region where console gaming generates the maximum revenue. Though mobile gaming is expected to cannibalize the market shares of Console as well as PCs to some extent, console games are projected to generate the most revenues throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The Europe Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% leading to a revenue of USD 30.41 Bn by 2023.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

Europe presents a very strong digital gaming market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Most of the revenues of digital games in 2017 came from console gaming, followed by PC and mobile gaming. Console gaming in Europe is fuelled by higher disposable income of gamers compared to other developing regions of the world. Mobile gaming is expected to have an increase in the market share in the forecasted years as Western Europe and Eastern Europe have had slower adoptions of mobile gaming so far. Hence, the growth rate for mobile games in this region is expected to be higher than PC games.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the console games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator for 2017.

By countries, the market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of Europe. EU5 is the highest revenue-generator among the two.

Key growth factors:

o Funding in European gaming firms, particularly by Chinese acquirers are driving the European gaming market. Most of the largest games’ mergers and acquisitions in the last five years were European targets acquired by Chinese companies. Additionally, there has been a hike in wages in most European countries which acts as a definite boost to the gaming industry. Therefore, the rise in affordability of the people of the region is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years and thereby increase adoption of digital gaming.

Threats and key players:

o The recent political turmoils like Eurozone Crisis, Brexit, etc., pose threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This disrupts the growth of gaming industry.

o The key players in the Europe Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

