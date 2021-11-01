EU5 Digital Gaming Market Report 2021-2026 Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Covid-19 Impact on Revenue Share and Key Strategies with Regional Analysis

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for EU5 Digital Gaming Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

Digital gaming is very popular in EU5 countries. Playing video games ranks among the top leisure activities for people of these countries. In fact, people in between the ages of 15 and 50 spend nearly as much time gaming as they do watching TV or socializing with family and friends, and opt for gaming as a way to spend time while stimulating the imagination and staying mentally fit. The EU5 Digital Gaming market is projected to register a double digit CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Gamers in the EU5 region prefer to play on all platforms and genres – from mobile, PC and console, to fast-developing sectors such as VR/AR and eSports of which Console gaming is the most preferred one fuelled by the higher disposable income of gamers in comparison to other developing countries of the world.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

EU5 boasts of countries like France, which have a number of studios that are recognized worldwide for their expertise in the video-game industry, and Germany, where game developers and publishers are continuously building clusters, and international trade events such as Gamescom, Casual Connect Europe or the Serious Games Conference are held regularly. Also, countries like Spain, Italy and UK take a high interest in console gaming. The strong economic backbone of the countries clubbed with government support in the form form of special tax breaks to video game companies are driving the Digital Gaming market forward.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, the mobile gaming and console gaming segments are significant revenue generators.

Key growth factors:

o The high disposable income of the people of the countries in EU5 is a crucial driver for the growth of the digital games market. Also, the countries have robust gaming infrastructure with over 80% internet penetration and over 65% smartphone penetration on an average among mobile users in the countries.

o Government support in countries like France, where, in 2016, the government initiated a project to regulate and formally recognize eSports as a gaming segment, drives the digital games market in the region.

Threats and key players:

o The recent political turmoil such as Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc., poses threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU. This would disrupt the growth of gaming industry.

o The key players in the EU5 Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, Dhruva Interactive, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by platforms– PC games, console games, and mobile games

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

o The historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market – by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

o Market trends in the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o Market drivers and challenges in the EU5 Digital Gaming market

o Analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms

o Profiles of major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

