China Digital Gaming Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook To 2026 Research Report

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for China Digital Gaming Market for 2021 till 2030.

According to the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau, exports in the U.S. reached $200 billion in March 2021, up by $12.4 billion from February 2021, while imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion from February 2021.

China’s Digital Gaming market has grown exponentially in the past few years due to the popularity of mobile games and eSports in the country. This uptrend is projected to continue through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

There are 600 Mn gamers in China, and they spend money mostly on PC gaming and mobile gaming. The key driver for the growth of mobile gaming is the increased usage of smartphones. With the dawn of internet in mobiles and the continuous improvement in hand-held devices, accessing entertainment anytime, anywhere has become very easy, and it is attracting a large number of people to play games on mobiles.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

Mobile games is the fastest growing segment and is projected to overtake PC games by 2018. A significant contributor to the growth of the mobile segment has been Apple’s mobile app store in China. China is becoming the most significant gaming market in the world and that can be accrued to Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s largest internet company, which is backing the mobile gaming and PC gaming revenues.

The China Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile gaming is expected to register the highest growth rate.

Key growth factors:

o The most significant growth factor for China is that most of its gaming market is self-sufficient and Chinese companies curate their own content and develop high-quality games for mobiles and PCs. Also, China is a mobile-first country, and an average mobile user owns cheap but highly advanced mobile phones, which allows them to play mobile games on the go.

o Given China’s huge young population base, there is enormous scope for further adoption of smartphones and increased growth within the Chinese mobile gaming market. Also, eSports is expected to drive the demand for PC and mobile games in the country.

Threats and key players

o Government regulations in China often inhibit the growth of the market. China’s Ministry of Culture has a strict anti-addiction regulation for gaming companies, and this requires companies to self-regulate and restrict the amount of time that minors can play a game, thereby reducing profits in the long run.

o Chinese gamers prefer their own local content over foreign ones. So, it is difficult for non-Chinese companies to enter China’s gaming market due to local preferences, restrictions and censorship.

o The key players in the China Digital Gaming market are Tencent, NetEase, Shanda ,Kongzhong, etc.

