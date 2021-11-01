Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size and Outlook 2021, Manufacturing Demand, Industry Growth, Production Volume, Future Dynamics with Challenges and Drivers till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Blockchain in Supply Chain Market products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084314

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

A Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger. It records transactions in a series of blocks. It exists in multiple copies, spread over multiple computers, which are called anodes. The ledger is secure because every new block of transactions is linked again to previous blocks in such a way that tampering with it is practically impossible. As it is decentralized, it does not depend on any single entity (Eg:Bank) for safekeeping. The nodes connected to the Blockchain network get updated versions of the ledger as new transactions are carried out. According to Netscribes, the global Blockchain in supply chain market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate of 87.0%, and reach a market size of USD 3,314.6 Mn by 2023. North America is expected to dominate the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market during the forecast period.

An increasing need for supply chain transparency and increasing demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Supply chains across industries and countries will be reimagined, improved, and disrupted by Blockchain technology. Now, there are safer and more efficient ways to connect with business partners and also to track and exchange any type of asset. The ability to use Blockchain technology to create the next generation of digital supply chain networks and platforms will be central to the success of business.

Based on type of industry, the market is segmented into private, public and consortiums; based on the application of the industry, the market is categorized into contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control. Moreover based on the protocols of the industry it is divided into bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3’s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers and others

The segmentation is also based on the types of industries involved and the market is categorized into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and others. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size, in order to understand the potential for growth and scope.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084314

Key growth factors

Blockchain transactions have become more flexible and many manual tasks are carried out automatically using smart contracts. Some of the major factors which are driving the market growth are raising cryptocurrency market capital, initial coin offering (ICO) and faster transactions.

The technology ensures enhanced transparency for consumers in the supply chain. It allows the consumers to trace and give an assurance of origin in the trade.

Threats and key players

Although the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there are still a few threats to the market. The market constraints involves threat to personal information and high diagnostic cost as a barrier. Blockchain technology has often been compromised, resulting in the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrencies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure can be another risk in the supply chain. Lack of awareness about the Blockchain and higher cost of investments can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Blockchain market ecosystem comprises vendors, such as Abra, AlphaPoin, Bitfury Group Limited, Bloq, BTL Group Ltd, Coinbase, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Ethereum Foundation, Guardtime, Internation Machine Business Corporation, IBM, Blockcypher, Inc., Microsoft, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Skuchain, Romit and Provenance Ltd, among others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

3. Market trends in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the types of global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (private, public and consortium)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by application of industry in global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by protocol of industry in global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3’s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers, and others)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data by industries involved in the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market (Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI),Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and others)

9. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa) market size data for global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

11. Key recent developments in the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market and its segmentation (by type of industry: private, public and consortium; by industry applications: contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control, by industry protocols: bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3’s corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers and others, by industries involved: Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and others)

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market and its segmentation (by type of industry: private, public and consortium; by industry applications: contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control, by industry protocols: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Consensus Network, Hyperledger, R3’s Corda, Symbiont, Distributed ledgers and others, by industries involved: Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI),Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and others)

3. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

5. Get stakeholder and technology analysis, relevant companies profiles and also start-ups’ profiles

Customizations Available

With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

For More Reports:

EP Catheter Ablation Sales Market

EP Catheter Ablation Market

EP Catheter Ablation Market

EP Catheter Ablation Market

Electric Detonators Sales Market

Electric Detonators Market

Europe Biometrics Market

North America Biometrics Market

Global Biometrics Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609