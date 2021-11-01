Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market 2021 Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market report for for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market products.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084310

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) include software services which enable organisations to synchronize and share files, documents, photos, videos and more, in a secure way, from multiple devices to multiple people (employees, external customers and partners). The global EFSS market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023.

Organizations often adopt such security technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage the corporate data that is beyond the IT department’s control and visibility. Enterprise file-sharing products include security capabilities like authentication, data encryption, containerization, and tracking features to protect enterprise data. EFSS allows files to be stored in an approved data repository which can be remotely accessed by employees from personal computers, tablets or smartphones which support the EFSS product.

The EFSS market is classified into four major segments – by deployment, by component, by organisation size, and by end user industry verticals. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and hybrid.

Based on component, the sub-segments are integrated solutions, standalone solutions, and services.

Based on end user industry verticals, the market is segmented into software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10084310

Key growth factors



IT can do away with worries regarding unauthorised company file sharing, with the adoption of enterprise file sync and share. Administrators can set security parameters and create user account permissions to limit accessibility to sensitive data. Content is also typically encrypted when shared and scanned using antivirus software to minimize the risks of data leaks. These advantages increase the adoption of EFSS solutions and services in organisations. The implementation of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs in organisations, increasing penetration of smartphones across businesses, rise in mobile workforce, increasing collaboration between employees and enterprises, and stringent government regulations for data security are some of the drivers of the EFSS market.

Threats and key players



Risk related to security and privacy of files and data, integration, control, compliance and regulatory issues are some of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of enterprise file sharing and synchronisation among various industry verticals and domains. According to Information Week, most organisations are unable to migrate all their files to Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing, and NAS vendors have been slow to use the technology. These challenges often cause files to end up in multiple repositories.

Some of the major EFSS providers are Dropbox, Box, Citrix, Microsoft, etc.

What’s covered in the report?



1. Overview of the global EFSS market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global EFSS market

3. Market trends in the global EFSS market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global EFSS market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the deployment segment which includes cloud, on-premises and hybrid

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the component segment which includes integrated solutions, standalone solutions and services

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end user industry verticals segment which includes software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others

8. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) market size data for EFSS market

9. Analysis of the global EFSS market by value chain

10. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the market

Why buy?



1. Understand the demand for EFSS to determine the viability of the market

2. Determine the developed and emerging markets for EFSS

3. Identify the challenge areas and address them

4. Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

5. Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow

6. Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

7. Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken by the major companies and decide on the direction of further growth

Customizations available



With the given market data, Kenneth Research offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at [email protected]

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and

For More Reports:

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market

Asia Pacific 5G Security Solution Market

Europe 5G Security Solution Market

About Kenneth Research:

Rated as one of the best multi-client reselling agencies, Kenneth Research provides a single platform for insights on numerous industries for investors and companies who are willing to expand their business. The platform caters to industries that include Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, ICT and Telecom, Energy and Power, Automotive and Transportation, and several others, and offers the best strategic business consultancy services at a global level.

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609