Bowie Dick Test Pack Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Clinical Advancements, Key Companies, Regional Segmentation and Forecast

The global bowie dick test pack market size is expected to reach USD 254.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing technological advancements in sterilization products will foster the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bowie Dick Test Pack Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 169.8 million in 2020.

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

STERIS (Mentor, Ohio, U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (Northfield, Illinois, USA)

CrosstexAirView (Hauppauge, NY, USA)

EDM3 HealthLink (Florida, USA)

Getinge Assure (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities to Aid Growth in Europe

North America stood at USD 60.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand radically during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs).

Europe is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period due to many pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facilities.

Inclination towards disinfected and sterilized instruments to promote growth in Asia Pacific.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience rapid growth shares during the forecast period establishment of new manufacturing plants in Middle Eastern countries.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The inclination towards sterile and infection-free medical instruments will positively affect the global market amid coronavirus. Moreover, the need for sterilization monitoring products to control hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) during hospital stays or during invasive surgeries will further aid in expanding the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) datasheet, the prevalence of HAIs is 7.1% in European countries, which is expected to boost the demand for sterilization monitoring products such as bowie-dick test pack in the future.

MARKET DRIVERS:

Acquisition of Cantel Medical by STERIS to Boost Market

STERIS plc, an American Irish-domiciled medical equipment company, announced that it had signed an agreement to purchase Cantel, an American company producing medical equipment. The deal will include the acquisition of Cantel for USD 84.6 per share. The total price comes to USD 3,600.0 million with an approximate value of USD 4,600.0 million. Through this development, STERIS and Cantel will make a reinforced business, catering to its customers. The Endoscopy offerings of STERIS will be expanded with a full suite of high-level disinfection products, equipment and services, and single-use accessories. The extension of Cantel’s Dental business will increase the focus on infection prevention processes and protocols, thus boosting the bowie dick test pack market share. Besides, the companies’ diversified portfolio will enhance value for Customers and incite the development of the market.

Rigorous Regulations and Guidelines to Favor Market

The regulatory guidelines for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies regarding the use of air removal tests in pre-vacuum autoclave sterilizers will promote the market’s growth. The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), British Standards Institution (BSI), and the European Committee for Standards (CEN) have implemented strict standards for air removal tests. Furthermore, the number of invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of various health conditions will have a tremendous impact on the global market.

Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies to Hold a Significant Share

Based on application, the global market is divided into healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. The healthcare facilities segment accounts for the largest share during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & medical device companies are expected to hold a considerable share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Introduction of Cost-Effective Test Packs by Major Companies to Support Development

The global market for bowie dick test packsis dominated by 3M, STERIS, Medline Industries, Inc., CrosstexAirView, and Getinge Assure. Prominent companies are introducing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Ellab A/S, a leader in measuring and control devices, introduced SteriSense, an electronic Bowie-Dick pack, cost-effective compared to traditional products. The rising focus on product offerings by companies will influence the growth of the market. Prominent players in the market include Konkore Packaging, PMS, Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc, Thermal Compliances, Terragene, Mesa Labs Bozeman MFG Facility.

