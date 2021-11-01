Vehicle Electrification Market 2021: Global Share, Industry Overview, Trends and Global Forecast To 2027

The global vehicle electrification market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 53.3 billion till 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2019 and 2026. This is attributable to increasing demand for hybrid vehicles owing to rising pollution and high adoption of advanced technologies by the manufacturers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publishes this information in its latest report, titled “Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis; By Product Type (Start/Stop System, Electric Air Conditioner Compressor, PTC Heater, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Electric Oil Pump, Starter Motor & Alternator, Integrated Starter Generator, Actuators). By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 27.9 billion in 2018.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/vehicle-electrification-market-102070

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies PLC

Johnson Electric Holding Limited

Volkswagen

Toyota Motors Corporation

Honda Motors Co. Ltd

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vehicle-electrification-market-102070

Favorable Government Policies in Asia Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and register highest global vehicle electrification market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as favorable government policies such as tax exemption in the purchase of electric vehicle in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. On the other hand, Europe is likely to hold second largest position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to increasing adoption of advanced technologies and surging demand for hybrid vehicles in the region.

Jaguar Land Rover Collaborating with Nordic Taxi Operator Cabonline to Aid Growth

In June 2020, Jaguar Land Rover announced its plan to collaborate with the Carbonline, the largest taxi operator in Nordic, to support the development of the world’s first high-powered wireless taxis in Oslo. The project, Electricity includes Forum Recharge, the city’s largest point operator, and the US technology developer, Momentum Dynamics. Together, the project is aimed at building a high-powered wireless charging infrastructure for taxis in Oslo. Arild Hermstad, Vice Mayor of Oslo, says, “We are delighted to have private enterprises onboard to aid us in reaching our dream of electric mobility to conserve fuel and reduce emission by 95% before 2030.” According to Fortune Business Insights, the companies operating in the market are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, introduction of new products, and partnership to maintain stronghold and gain major global vehicle electrification market share during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vehicle-electrification-market-102070

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]