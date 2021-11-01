Europe Browser Isolation Software Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2020 With Top Key Players are Bitdefender, Broadcom, Inc., Bromium Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software.

“Europe Browser Isolation Software Market” study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The browser isolation software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 457.5 million in 2019 to US$ 1,774.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Browser isolation or web isolation is the latest advanced technology that embraces web browsing activity inside a confined environment, such as a sandbox or virtual machine to protect computers and other devices from any malware faced by the user. This isolation may happen remotely on a server or also locally on the computer. Browser isolation technology provides malware protection for day-to-day browsing by eradicating malware to access the end user’s device.

Leading Europe Browser Isolation Software market Players: Bitdefender, Broadcom, Inc., Bromium Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software., Menlo Security, Inc.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Browser Isolation Software Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Europe Browser Isolation Software Market Segmentation

Europe Browser Isolation Software Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Europe Browser Isolation Software Market – By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

