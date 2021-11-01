DNA Sequencing Market | 2021 Industry Analysis Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, By Covid-19 Impact, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028

The GlobalDNA Sequencing Market size is expected to gain momentum backed by the increasing incidence of suicides and the growing number of psychiatrists that is likely to boost the adoption of advanced DNA Sequencing modules worldwide. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, ““DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Workflow Products, Services), By Technology (Next Generation DNA Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing), By Application (Research & Clinical Trials, Others) By End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

As per the report, the rising prevalence of cancer among women around the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the DNA sequencing market. For instance, In 2018, according to the American Institute for Cancer (AICR), it was estimated that 2 million women around the globe were diagnosed with cancer. In addition, increasing applications of DNA sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and development of effective gene therapy will also contribute significantly to the market during the forecast period.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Due to the unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world, some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

DNA Sequencing Highlights of the Report:

DNA Sequencing Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Partnerships And Collaborations Will Encourage Growth

The collaboration of Nebula Genomics with Merck KGaA is predicted to aid growth of the DNA sequencing market. For instance, Nebula Genomics announced its collaboration Merck KGaA with the goal to enhance drug discovery for lung cancer patients and offering a free high-coverage germ line and tumor whole-genome sequencing. The launch of Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology is predicted to contribute to the DNA sequencing market growth. For instance, Longas Technologies launched Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology which is designed to improve the NGS platforms by increasing effective read lengths, providing benefits of high accuracy and cost efficiency sequencing. Furthermore, increasing applications of DNA sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and development of effective gene therapy, for the treatment of various types of diseases are likely to drive the DNA sequencing market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing applications of DNA sequencing in will fuel demand for the development of personalized medicines. This factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and low awareness about the emerging technologies in DNA sequencing in low-middle income countries is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Presence Of Key Players Will Enable Growth North America

Geographically, the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Asia and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players in the region. The rising prevalence of various genetic disorders and growing investments by key players for the development of technological advanced DNA sequencing technology will further boost growth in North America. In Europe, rising awareness about the growing application of DNA sequencing in developing effective gene therapy is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing prevalence of various chronic disorders & cancers. The rising adoption of new technology in DNA sequencing and surge inpatient population will further stimulate growth in the region. In the Middle East & Africa, growing unmet needs for the cost-effective diagnosis of various diseases is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the region.

This report focuses on DNA Sequencing Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Major companies in the Global DNA Sequencing Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the DNA Sequencing Industry.

Major DNA Sequencing Manufacturers Studied In Report:

Abbott, Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

and other players.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of DNA Sequencing Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global DNA Sequencing Market? Who are the key manufacturers in DNA Sequencing Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the DNA Sequencing Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of DNA Sequencing Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of DNA Sequencing Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of DNA Sequencing Market?

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.