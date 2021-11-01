Clutch Disc Market 2021: Global Share, Industry Growth, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027

The global automotive clutch disc market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing traffic congestion worldwide. People are nowadays looking for fuel efficient vehicles that would provide comfortable driving experience. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Clutch Disc Market for Automotive Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the automotive clutch disc market size was USD 3980.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5285.9 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies operating in the automotive clutch disc market. They are as follows:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Exedy Corporation

C.C. Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Highlights of the Report:

Extensive analysis of the automotive clutch disc market trends, growth drivers, and barriers.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments, collaborations, agreements, and contracts.

Profiles of all the companies present in the market.

Detailed information about the regions and the factors that would drive growth in them.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Automotive Manufacturers to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Europe generated USD 792.7 million automotive clutch disc market share in 2018 because of the increasing number of automotive manufacturers present in the developing nations, such as India and China. Also, the rising purchasing capacity of the masses, coupled with increasing urbanization and industrialization would contribute to the market growth. The governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to provide subsidies to promote production and sales of vehicles in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Engage in Joining Hands with Other Companies to Intensify Competition

The market consists of numerous enterprises that are persistently striving to keep up with the latest trends for fulfilling the needs of their growing consumer bases. To do so, they are singing new contracts and agreements with the other reputed companies for delivering them unique products. Below is one of the key industry developments:

November 2019: BorgWarner teamed up with ChangAn to provide the latter with its highly integrated compact triple clutch P2 drive module and electro-hydraulic control unit. These will be used in the latter’s cutting-edge hybrid transmission technology.

Clutch Disc Market Segmentation

By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

