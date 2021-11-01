Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Size, Industry Outlook, Trends and Forecast Report 2027

The global adaptive cruise control (ACC) market is likely to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of autonomous or self-driving vehicles worldwide. These vehicles are highly dependent on software algorithms, cameras, radars, sensors, and other similar innovative driving systems. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its latest report, titled, “Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (LiDAR, RADAR, Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the adaptive cruise control market size was USD 29.48 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 48.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-adaptive-cruise-control-acc-market-102852

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the adaptive cruise control manufacturers. They are as follows:

ZF Friedrichafen AGs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

Mando Corporation

Denso

Valeo

Luminar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Segment-

RADAR Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Demand for Safety of Occupants

Based on component type, the market is categorized into RADAR, LiDAR, and others. Out of these, the RADAR segment held 52.8% adaptive cruise control market share in 2018. The segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the imposition of stringent rules by the governments of various countries on the automotive manufacturers to install this technology in the vehicles to enhance safety. Also, the rising demand for safety of the driver, as well as passengers of the vehicle is set to accelerate the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Quick Buy – Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102852

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Introducing Lightweight Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of enterprises. They are adopting the strategies of research and development activities to introduce cost-effective and lightweight ACC systems. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company based in Germany, introduced its latest long-range LiDAR It is meant of automotive usage. It illuminates the target objects with laser light and measures the reflected pulses to calculate the distance. It is best suited for medium and close ranges in cities and on highways. Owing to the economies of scale, the product will be price-competitive.

: Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company based in Germany, introduced its latest long-range LiDAR It is meant of automotive usage. It illuminates the target objects with laser light and measures the reflected pulses to calculate the distance. It is best suited for medium and close ranges in cities and on highways. Owing to the economies of scale, the product will be price-competitive. June 2017: TomTom and Bosch joined hands to develop high-resolution road maps solely based radar signals. Self-driving vehicles can use these maps to point their location in a few centimetres.

Regional Analysis-

Availability of Cost-effective ACC Systems to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forthcoming period. The region procured USD 15.14 billion revenue in 2018. Developing nations, such as China, India, and Japan are likely to contribute to the growth in this region as they have made it compulsory for all the automotive manufacturers to equip every vehicle with adaptive cruise control systems.

These systems are presently available at lower prices owing to the recent technological advancements. Apart from that, the buying preferences of consumers are shifting to mid-level vehicles from entry-level vehicles. North America, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position backed by the early adoption of innovative technology, as well as rising government rules to refine the safety equipment of vehicles. This includes the ACC system.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-adaptive-cruise-control-acc-market-102852

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation

By Component Type

LiDAR

RADAR

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S.,Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]