Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market to Garner Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss Globally, reports Fortune Business Insights™

The global bone conduction hearing devices market is expected to experience a considerable growth owing to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss among patients and the risingfocus on R&D activities to develop advanced bone conduction hearing devices across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled“Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Bone Anchored Hearing Aids, Traditional Bone Conduction Hearing Aids), By Patient Type (Children/Pediatrics, Adults), By End-User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Numerousindustries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government, as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

DRIVING FACTORS

A bone conduction hearing device is a hearing aid device suitable for those people suffering from a problem in their outer and middle ears. It enables the transfer of sound by the vibration of bone to the cochlea while proving extremely beneficial for those patients experiencing mixed and conductive hearing losses. These devices are so efficient that they directly transmit sound waves that appear to be like a natural sound to the hearer. Owing to the increasing cases of conductive hearing loss, wherein, the passage of sound gets blocked because ofdamaged or blocked anatomical structures, these devices are widely adopted to correct the hearing loss among patients.

Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss to Aid Growth

Deafness and hearing loss is one of the glaring medical issues that have affected several people across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that around 466 million people suffer from hearing loss, and the number is anticipated to surge to 900 million by the year 2050. In addition to this, the increasing number of the geriatric population globally is propelling the manufacturers to develop innovative bone conduction hearing devices to cater to the rising demand. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of hearing loss is expected to contribute to the global bone conduction hearing devices market growth during the forecast period.

The market is marred by certain limitations such as the high price of the bone conduction hearing devices, which, in turn, is expected to restrain the growth to some extent. However, the increasing focus on R&D activities to develop affordable and effective devices is anticipated to bode well for market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Major Companies in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global bone conduction hearing devices market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing presence of major healthcare companies developing innovative bone conduction hearing devices in countries such as the U.S. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to hold the second position in the market. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of hearing loss cases amongst people and the adoption of novel devices owing to the risingfocus on R&D activities by the companies in the region between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Generate Substantial Revenue

The global market for bone conduction hearing devices is steered by the presence of several small, medium, and large companies. These companies are striving to introduce new bone conduction hearing devices products to propel the sales revenue and consolidate their positions in the global marketplace. Apart from this, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration by the companies are expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2019: MED-EL Medical Electronics introduced BONERIDGE BCI 602, one of its new bone conduction hearing devices. According to the company, the new device is an improved version of bone conduction implant that is compatible with the present and all the upcoming SAMBA audio processors. The product is anticipated to be commercialized from mid-October.

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market:

Cochlear Limited

Oticon Medical

Medtronic plc

MED-EL Medical Electronics

BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Best Hearing Solutions

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.( Signia)

Phonak Ltd. Starkey

Among others

