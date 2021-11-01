Growing Adoption of Advanced Healthcare Technologies Worldwide to Fuel the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

The global diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market size is projected to expand at a substantial pace on account of high prevalence of this lymphoma type worldwide, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Chemotherapy Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Others), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diffuselarge B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most widely occurring subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for nearly 40% of the NHL cases globally. In the US, the incidence rate of DLBCL is 7 per 100,000, with its prevalence being marginally higher in men than women. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is an aggressive type of NHL, which affects the B-lymphocytes. These lymphocytes are a set of white blood cells that produce antibodies to fight infections. Once their power is diminished, their antibody-creation capacity is lowered, making the body vulnerable to different infections. With growing incidence of various infections such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for DLBCL therapeutics is likely to climb in the coming years.

Request Sample: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-therapeutics-market-103132

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has generated unprecedented global economic and healthcare distress. Even though companies in the healthcareindustry are expected to largely benefit from the pandemic, supply chain disturbances and economic downturn are anticipated to deflate industry spirits. To counter these challenges, Fortune Business Insights™ aims at providing critical market intelligence, based on our expertise and experience, to aid your business tide over the current crisis.

What Does the Report Offer?

Sweeping analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

Careful study of each individual market segment;

In-depth evaluation of the market trends, drivers, and restraints; and

Comprehensive assessment of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market.

The Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Market Driver

Growing Number of Older Persons Worldwide to Stoke Demand

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market growth is set to benefit as the geriatric population across the globe expands steadily. The WHO estimates that the number of people aged 60 years and above will touch 2 billion by 2050, doubling from the current 12% to 22% in the next three decades. Epidemiological research done by the National Cancer Institute under the US National Institutes of Healthfound that the incidence of DLBCL is the highest in persons aged between 65 and 74 years of age. Diagnostic evidence from the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana, Slovenia, collected over a period of 9 years, showed that the median age of incidence of DLBCL was 67 years. Similarly, a study posted by the American Association of Cancer Research showed that the probability of developing DLBCL increases to 1.77% in men and 1.4% in women after the age of 70. Thus, steadily aging global population will fuel the demand for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics in the near future.

Regional Insights

Active Adoption of Advanced Therapeutics to Propel the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapeutics market share in the forthcoming years owing to rapid adoption of advanced therapies for complex diseases in the region. In addition to this, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and strong healthcare infrastructure will further propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest region in this market on account of heavy investments in healthcare technologies in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to present attractive opportunities for market players owing to increasing geriatric population, improving healthcare awareness, and strong investments in healthcare and medical research. Similar trends will be witnessed in the emerging economies of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the Global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Industry.

Key Players to Concentrate on Securing Regulatory Approvals

Regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are giving clearances for novel therapies targeting DLBCL. These approvals are being given in light of the fact that very companies are venturing into developing treatments for this disease and by green lighting those that are, the regulators are hoping to encourage other companies to invest in DLBCL therapeutics as well.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: The US FDA approved RUXIENCE™ (rituximab-pvvr), a biosimilar to Rituxan ® (rituximab) developed Pfizer. The biosimilar is indicated to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, microscopic polyangiitis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The US FDA approved RUXIENCE™ (rituximab-pvvr), a biosimilar to Rituxan (rituximab) developed Pfizer. The biosimilar is indicated to treat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, microscopic polyangiitis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. June 2019: The US FDA green lit Genentech’s polatuzumabvedotin-piiq, a CD79b-directed antibody-drug conjugate. It is to be used in combination with rituximab and bendamustine for adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

List of Key Players Covered in the Diffuse B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market?

Enquire before buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-therapeutics-market-103132

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.