Biodiesel Market 2021: Growth Status and Latest Application into Broader Industries with Better Investment Opportunities till 2028

MARKET OVERVIEW

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel produced from renewable sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oil. It works seamlessly with existing diesel engines and diesel vehicles. It is mainly used as a blend with petroleum diesel fuel in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel is known to increase the cetane number of the fuel and increase fuel lubricity. It is utilized as an alternative biofuel in existing diesel engines without the need for engine modification.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biodiesel Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals & Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biodiesel market with detailed market segmentation by blend, feedstock type, application, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biodiesel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on blend, the global biodiesel market is segmented into B100, B20, B5, Others

On the basis of feedstock type, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, animal fats, others

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into fuel, power generation, others

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Increasing demand for biodiesel to substitute traditional fossil fuel in automotive and power generation applications

The growth in the sale of electric vehicles

New market players are entering the market due to the easy availability of raw materials and low capital requirement.

The growth of the agricultural sector coupled with progressing mechanization of the industry

Restraints

The incompatibility of biodiesel with the construction material of several machines and equipment

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The biodiesel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biodiesel market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BIODIESEL MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the biodiesel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biodiesel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biodiesel in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biodiesel market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Western Dubuque Biodiesel

Delta American Fuel

Imperium Renewables

DuPont

Deerfield Energy

Crimson Renewable Energy

China Biodiesel International Holding

Diversified Energy Corporation

American Energy Producer

ACCIONA Energy, LLC

