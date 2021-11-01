South America Application Control Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

The application control market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 118.96 million in 2019 to US$ 143.13 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The rising number of cyber-attacks, coupled with a significant increase in the number of connected devices and access points, has notably increased the demand for superior monitoring and controlling of enterprise applications. As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has risen significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry verticals.
Major key players covered in this report:
• Broadcom, Inc.
• Cambium Networks
• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
• Ivanti
• McAfee, LLC
• Trend Micro Incorporated
• VMware, Inc.
• WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
SAM Application Control Market Segmentation
- Solutions
- Services
- Desktops/Laptops
- Servers
- Mobiles/Tablets
- Others
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the SAM application control market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for SAM application control market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in SAM application control market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form SAM application control market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in SAM region.
