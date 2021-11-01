South America Authentication and Brand Protection Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 8.1% in Coming Year

The authentication and brand protection market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 93.12 million in 2019 to US$ 168.66 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Over the years, the mounting scope for counterfeit and product forging has steered the demand for the authentication and brand protection solutions. Anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, and authentication demand is increasing, driven by the threats of increasingly sophisticated fake techniques. There is an increasing need for multiple solutions to achieve adequate levels of safety. Further, the increasing omnichannel retailing is providing an advantage to the overall SAM authentication and brand protection market.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

• Arjo Solutions (Arjowiggins Security)

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Eastman Kodak Company

• De La Rue PLC

• 3M

SAM Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segmentation

By Type

Overt

Covert

By Technology

Security Printing & Tamper Proof

Security Inks & Coatings

OVDS and Holograms

Unique Codes

Bar Codes

RFID

Authentication ICs

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

