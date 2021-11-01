South America Authentication and Brand Protection Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 8.1% in Coming Year

The authentication and brand protection market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 93.12 million in 2019 to US$ 168.66 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Over the years, the mounting scope for counterfeit and product forging has steered the demand for the authentication and brand protection solutions. Anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, and authentication demand is increasing, driven by the threats of increasingly sophisticated fake techniques. There is an increasing need for multiple solutions to achieve adequate levels of safety. Further, the increasing omnichannel retailing is providing an advantage to the overall SAM authentication and brand protection market.
Get Sample Copy of this South America Authentication and Brand Protection Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00014002
Major key players covered in this report:
• Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.
• Arjo Solutions (Arjowiggins Security)
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Eastman Kodak Company
• De La Rue PLC
• 3M
SAM Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segmentation
- Overt
- Covert
- Security Printing & Tamper Proof
- Security Inks & Coatings
- OVDS and Holograms
- Unique Codes
- Bar Codes
- RFID
- Authentication ICs
- Others
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Medical
- Chemical
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Order a Copy of this South America Authentication and Brand Protection Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00014002
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the SAM authentication and brand protection market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for SAM authentication and brand protection market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in SAM authentication and brand protection market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form SAM authentication and brand protection market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in SAM region.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/