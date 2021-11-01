Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow to a 39.0% CAGR during the 2020-2027 forecast period to represent $ 12.433.7 million by 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Unilever

The Asia Pacific hand sanitizer market totalled $ 815.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to a 39.0% CAGR during the 2020-2027 forecast period, to represent $ 12.433.7 million by 2027.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players.

Company Profiles

• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

• Unilever

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• 3M

• Godrej Industries Limited

• GOJO Industries

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Procter & Gamble.

• C. Johnson & Son

• Ecolab

Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market SEGMENTATION

Hand Sanitizer Market, by Type

• Alcoholic

• Quaternary Ammonia

• Triclosan

By Product Form

• Foam Sanitizers

• Gel Sanitizers

• Wipes

• Spray sanitizers

By Application

• Hospitals

• Restaurants

• Educational Institutions

• Household

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Online

• Others

