Capnography Equipment Market Size 2021 Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts to 2028

Capnography equipment measures the concentration of carbon dioxide in the patient’s respiratory gases during anesthesia. Currently, capnography is a widely used method for monitoring ETCO2. It provides detailed information on respiratory pattern, carbon dioxide production, alveolar ventilation, pulmonary perfusion. It also helps to eliminate carbon dioxide from the breathing circuit and ventilator. Capnography devices are especially helpful for patients who suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Capnography equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in patient monitoring, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as pulmonary asthma, embolism and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Rising number of specialty clinics and super specialty hospitals shows attractive opportunities for capnography manufacturers.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Capnography Equipment Market:

Criticare Technologies, Inc.

Drägerwerk Ag And Co. Kgaa

Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

Edan Instruments, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden

Medtroinc Plc

Masimo Corporation

Schiller Ag

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Key Questions regarding Current Capnography Equipment Market Landscape

What are the current options for Capnography Equipment Market? How many companies are developing for the Capnography Equipment Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Capnography Equipment market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Capnography Equipment Market? What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Capnography Equipment? What are the critical designations that have been granted for Capnography Equipment Market?

Capnography Equipment Market Segmental Overview:

The global capnography equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, technology and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as portable capnographs, standalone capnographs and accessories. On the basis of application, the global capnography equipment market is segmented in to Emergency and trauma care, Respiratory monitoring, Cardiac care and others. By technology, the market is segmented into Mainstream capnographs, Sidestream capnographs. On the basis of end user, the global capnography equipment market is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) and Specialty clinics & homes.

The report specifically highlights the Capnography Equipment market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Capnography Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Capnography Equipment market globally. This report on ‘Capnography Equipment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

