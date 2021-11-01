Atomic Clock Market Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by 2027 – Get Sample PDF Brochure

The atomic clock market was valued at US$ 418.73 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 668.58 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020–2027.

The atomic clock market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America led the atomic clock market in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of major market players—such as Microsemi, Frequency Electronics, Stanford Research Systems, and Excelitas Technologies—drives the growth of the atomic clock market in North America. Moreover, the market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights- Atomic Clock Market

High Demand from Metrology Station Owing to Time-Sensitive Applications Drives Demand for Atomic Clock

Since invention in the middle of the twentieth century, atomic clocks have undergone huge developments and improvements. Various applications of atomic clocks in metrology and fundamental physics have been made possible by the constant improvement in their accuracy and stability. Therefore, owing to the time-sensitive applications, there is a high demand for atomic clocks from meteorology stations.

by Type (Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC, Cesium Atomic Clock, and Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock) and Application (Space and Military/Aerospace, Scientific and Metrology Research, Telecom and Broadcasting, and Other Applications)

Top Market Players:

AccuBeat ltd.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

IQD Frequency Products Ltd.

Leonardo

Microchip Technology Inc.

Orolia

Oscilloquartz

Stanford Research Systems

Tekron

