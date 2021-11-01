Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 1,330.19 Million from 2020 to 2027

The benefits of fiber optic gyroscopes such as high rotational rate, no moving parts, and higher resolution over other alternatives, such as mechanical gyroscopes and ring laser gyroscope, are driving their adoption in the aerospace& defense, and industrial sectors. Further, the rising military expenditure worldwide owing to increasing geopolitical tension among major countries such as China, India, and Japan, coupled with the surging use of these gyroscopes in remotely operated vehicles guidance applications, is further fuelling the fiber optic gyroscope market growth.

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” the market was valued at US$ 926.82 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020–2027 to reach US$ 1,330.19 million by 2027.

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advanced Navigation Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd. iXblue EMCORE Corporation FIZOPTIKA Honeywell International Inc. KVH Industries, Inc. NEDAERO Optolink Safran S.A.

In 2020, Apollo Micro Systems signed MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd which discovered the potential of integrating their respective capabilities in order to promote and pursue opportunities for the marketing sale and production of IMUs.

In 2020, Advanced Navigation raised US$13 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by CSIRO Innovation Fund, along with Brick & Mortar Ventures and In-Q-Tel.

The report segments the global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market as follows:

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market – by Sensing Axis

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market – by Device

Gyrocompass

Inertial Measurement Unit

Inertial Navigation System

Attitude Heading Reference System

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market – by Application

Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

Aeronautics and Aviation

Robotics

Industrial

Defense and Homeland Security

Tactical Grade Applications

