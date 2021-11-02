Dental Imaging Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Dental Imaging Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Dental Imaging Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Dental Imaging Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Dental Imaging is to hit USD remarkable value by 2027 at CAGR of notable.

The global dental imaging market size is projected to make considerable gains owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in dental imaging. Fortune Business Insights™ shares these observations in its report, titled “Dental Imaging Market, 2021-2028”.

In recent years, the oral health hygiene is gaining importance among a majority of world population owing to the rising number of oral diseases such as dental caries, tooth cavity, periodontal diseases, and others, which has led to the rising demand for dental imaging. Thus, this acts as a vital factor contributing to the growth of this market. Further, the adoption of advanced technologies in dental imaging such as the use of X-rays has resulted in the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of the majority of population around the world and the rising number of oral diseases among the aging population is projected to drive this market’s growth.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases among the Aging Population to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there has been a widespread presence of loss of teeth and other oral diseases among the aging population due to numerous reasons such as poor eating habits, dental caries, and others, which has led to an increasing demand for dental treatments such as dental imaging among the aging population. This is considered as one of the crucial factors responsible for this market’s growth. For instance, as per the data released by the US Food and Drug Administration, dental intraoral radiography is the most common exam performed in the US with approximately 100 million examinations performed every year.

Dental Imaging Market Report Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

