Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Dynamics, Market Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices is to hit USD remarkable value by 2027 at CAGR of notable.

Rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide will aid the expansion of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market size in the coming years, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Haemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Assay (Immunoassay, Direct Enzymatic Assay), Chromatography (Reversed phase HPLC, Ion-exchange chromatography, Boronate affinity chromatography) Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), currently, around 463 million people are living with diabetes, with majority of them between 20 years and 79 years of age. By 2045, the IDF estimates this number will rise to 700 million. The incidence of type 2 diabetes is growing at a fast pace, the IDF notes. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that diabetes directly killed nearly 1.6 million people in 2016. The haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test plays a crucial role in helping diabetics monitor their average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months and increasing spread of diabetes will, therefore, lead the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market trends during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Companies Profiled in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Report:

Trinity Biotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher

