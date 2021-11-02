Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2027

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment is to hit USD 7.71 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 18.5%.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market size is expected to reach USD 7.71 billion in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The unmet needs of patients and lack of novel therapies has resulted in research grants from governments, which, in turn, will promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment Modality (Bone Marrow Transplant, Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy (Hydroxyurea and Branded Drugs (Endari, Adakveo, Oxbryta, Zynteglo, CTX001, Mitapivat, and FT-4202))), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1.35 billion in 2019.

Key Development :

September 2020: Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. signed an exclusive agreement with Biopharma-MEA to distribute Oxbryta in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market:

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (California, U.S.)

Emmaus Medical Inc. (California, U.S.)

Addmedica (Paris, France)

Medunik USA Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.)

Other prominent players

