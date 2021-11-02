Softgel Capsules Market Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Softgel Capsules Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Softgel Capsules Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Softgel Capsules Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Softgel Capsules is to hit USD 9.59 billion value by 2027 at CAGR of 5.5%.

The global softgel capsules market size is projected to grow from USD 6.94 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion in 2027. The high demand for non-animal capsules that are free from modified sugars and contain only plant-bаѕеd nаturаl sources would help the market grow rapidly in the near future. In August 2020, for instance, Catalent, Inc introduced two new offerings to expand its existing portfolio. Out of them, the one called Optishell possesses seaweeds instead of gelatine and is best suited for those who don’t consume meat. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market, 2021-2027.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 6.52 billion in 2020. It is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period between 2021-2027.

Competitive Landscape-

Fast-track Approvals and New Product Launches— Vital Strategies of Key Companies

The global market has only three leading companies, out of which, Catalent, Inc. and Capsugel (Lonza) account for the maximum share. They are majorly aiming to remain dominant through new product launches and fast-track approvals. At the same time, many companies are striving persistently to develop their manufacturing processes technologically to attract more consumers. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

October 2019: Sirio Pharma launched a new range of plant-based solutions for its entire offering of liquids, gummies, powders, softgel capsules, tablets, and hard shell capsules. Gummies would contain pectin instead of gelatin, while soft gelatin capsules would have red algae.

A list of renowned manufacturers of softgel capsules present in the global market:

Capsugel (Lonza) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Guangdong, China)

Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aenova Holding GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (California, U.S.)

Curtis Health Caps (Wielkopolskie, Poland)

EuroCaps Ltd (South Wales, UK)

Other prominent players

