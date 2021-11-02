U.S. Behavioral Health Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2026

U.S. Behavioral Health Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global U.S. Behavioral Health Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global U.S. Behavioral Health Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of U.S. Behavioral Health is to hit USD 99.40 billion value by 2028 at CAGR of 3.6%.

The U.S. behavioral health market size is projected to grow from USD 77.62 billion in 2021 to USD 99.40 billion in 2028. Nowadays, clinicians are integrating unique technologies with their treatment procedures to provide better care delivery models to patients. In April 2021, for instance, Life Clips, Inc.’s subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software unveiled the Yuru 3-in-1 tool. It will be used to manage and understand one’s mental health. It was developed by a team of psychotherapists for providing assistance. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “U.S. Behavioral Health Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 68.79 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period between 2021-2028.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Offer Novel Treatment Options through Mergers & Acquisitions

Prominent organizations operating in this industry are striving persistently to deliver state-of-the-art treatment options for various disorders. Universal Health Services is one of the leading companies in the market. It possesses a large number of facilities across the U.S. Some of the other companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Below is one of the industry developments:

December 2020: IBH Population Health Solutions acquired HMC HealthWorks to broaden its robust capabilities in EAP and Opioid & Pain Management and Managed Behavioral Health segments. It would help the company to provide digitally sophisticated, whole person focused and comprehensive products and services.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of reputed behavioral health providers operating in the U.S. They are as follows:

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, PA)

Behavioural Health Group Inc.(Dallas, Texas)

Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tennessee)

American Addiction Centers (Tennessee, U.S)

IBH (Irvine, CA)

CuraLinc Healthcare (Chicago, Illinois)

Behavioural Health Systems (Birmingham, Alabama)

North Range Behavioural Health (Greeley, Colorado)

Other Prominent Players

