Power and Control Cable Market Key Players, Strategic Analysis, Market Dynamics, Competitor landscape forecast to 2028

Ongoing investments in electricity infrastructure along with refurbishment & revamping of existing transmission and distribution systems drive the growth of the power and control cable market. Moreover, growing concerns for energy-efficient technologies and the incorporation of wide-range frequency distribution networks is also stimulate the power and control cable market growth.

The rising demand for reliable electricity for both utilities & industries and favorable government norms toward the development of the transmission and distribution sector is the prime factor driving the growth of the power and control cable market. Furthermore, rising demand for ultra-high voltage networks across the manufacturing sector along with the growing inclination toward energy-efficient grid integration are influencing the growth of the power and control cable market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Power and Control Cable Market companies in the world

1. Encore Wire Corporation

2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

3. Hengtong Group

4. Leoni AG

5. LS Cable and System Ltd.

6. Nexans S.A

7. Prysmian Group

8. Riyadh Cables Group

9. Southwire Company, LLC.

10. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

