Laser Hair Removal Market 2021| Expected to Reach USD 1,378.4 billion (at CAGR of 15.2%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global “Laser Hair Removal Market” is projected to reach USD 1,378.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Wide availability of advanced hair removal technologies will be one of the top growth drivers for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diode, Alexandrite, Nd: YAG, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Laser hair removal treatments are gaining popularity owing to their proven efficacy in preventing hair growth. To capture this trend, many companies have developed a portfolio of novel hair removal systems based on laser technology. For instance, Nordlys, a hair removal machine by Ellipse uses both laser (Frax 1550 and Nd: YAG 1064) and Selective Waveband Technology to perform hair removal procedures. Similarly, the Thunder MT system from Advanced Esthetics Solutions integrates Nd: YAG and Alexandrite lasers, enabling the machine to perform a wide range of hair treatments. Thus, rising availability of such innovative hair technologies will brighten the prospects for this.

Major Laser Hair Removal Market Key players covered in the report include:

CANDELA CORPORATION (Massachusetts, U.S)

Lynton Lasers Ltd (U.K.)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Fotona (Texas, U.S)

Venus Concept (Toronto, Canada)

Venn Healthcare (U.K.)

Sciton, Inc. (California, U.S)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Cynosure (Massachusetts, U.S)

Cutera (California, U.S)

Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis 2021:

Regional Insights

Rising Purchasing Power in India and China to Fuel the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at USD 209.7 million in 2019, is expected to dominate the laser hair removal market growth during the forecast period owing to rising disposable income and purchasing power in the rapidly developing economies of India and China. Increasing accessibility of advanced hair removal treatments is another factor that is anticipated to propel the market in this region.

In North America, the market will be primarily driven by the enthusiastic adoption of modern aesthetic technologies in the region. This has been made possible by the high spending ability of the people in the region along with a strong presence of specialized hair treatment clinics in the region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to maintain a prominent position in the market as reimbursement policies for non-essential procedures are extremely strong in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovations to Command Attention of Key Players

Competition in this market is tight as key companies are focused on designing and developing innovative products to attract customers. These players are also taking exigent steps to sustain their business during the health crisis created by the coronavirus.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: US-based medical device company, Lira Style, released its new aesthetics platform called “Cervello”. The platform is essentially a device allows clinically proven laser hair removal procedures on all skin types, combining 1064 long pulsed YAG, 808 diode, and 755 Alexandrite.

January 2019: Alma Lasers announced the worldwide launch of Soprano Titanium, its novel laser hair removal system. It combines the company’s four proprietary technologies: 3D, simultaneous lasing in three wavelengths; Quattro, an extra-large spot size; ICE Plus, advanced cooling system; and Smart Clinic, a cloud-based business development platform.

Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Impact of COVID-19 on Laser Hair Removal New Product Launch Snapshot of Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Product Canada By Product Europe Laser Hair Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diode Alexandrite Nd: YAG Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Medical Spas & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. By Product Germany By Product France By Product Spain By Product Italy By Product Scandinavia By Product Rest of Europe By Product



Toc Continue…

