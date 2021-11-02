Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2021 | Expected to Reach USD 87.11 billion (at CAGR of 4.5%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

Introduction of new techniques for disease diagnosis is a key factor driving the global in-vitro diagnostics market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “In-vitro Diagnostics Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 61.22 Billion in 2018 is predicted to reach USD 87.11 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, the reagents and consumables segment is expected to hold maximum shares in the global-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. In addition, the escalating demand for self-test and point-of-care devices will subsequently increase the demand for reagents and consumables segment, which, will, in, turn boost the global in-vitro diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period.

The report offers an elaborative overview of the trends prevailing in the in-vitro diagnostics industry. It also includes exclusive data which provides information about the in-vitro diagnostics market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report gives weightage to the segmentation in the global in-vitro diagnostics market and provides proficient facts and figures besides offering informative tools to assist companies in their overall business growth.

Major In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Key players covered in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Gen-Probe Incorporated

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Get Request a Sample Copy of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Disease Will Enable Growth

The launch of diagnostic and rapid testing tools by leading market players will propel growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Phadia 200 for diagnosis of allergy & autoimmune conditions. The launch of Phadia 200 is anticipated to increase the revenue of the company. According to the report, the reagents and consumables segment will account for a major portion in the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of self- test and point-of-care devices. Furthermore, the instrument segment is likely to grow at a moderately slower pace during the forecast period. Rising technological advancement is predicted to aid growth of the segment. Moreover, the increasing cases of cancer and infectious disease around the world will further accelerate global in-vitro diagnostics market growth.

Increasing Preference towards In-Vitro Diagnostics to Boost Market

Recent advancements made in in-vitro diagnostic solutions have been fruitful for end users as well as companies and manufacturers. Due to the portability factor, many geriatrics prefer in-vitro diagnostics method over other methods. In addition to geriatrics, in-vitro diagnostics help in the treatment of those with severe chronic ailments and bowel disorders or muscle and joint injuries, wherein physical movements are limited. Backed by increasing demand, many companies are setting up in-vitro diagnostic centres with the aim of maximizing their profit. Growing adoption of in-vitro diagnostics by companies and end-users is boosting the global IVD market and is likely to enable growth of this market in the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-101443

“Get Sample PDF of report, please connect with our sales team below.“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, By Key Market Players Prevalence of Key Diseases, By Key Regions/ Key Countries Reimbursement Policies, By Key Regions Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Immunodiagnostics Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Hematology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Diseases Cardiology Oncology Gastroenterology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Physicians’ Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Immunodiagnostics Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Hematology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Diseases Cardiology Oncology Gastroenterology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Physicians’ Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Immunodiagnostics Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Hematology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Diseases Cardiology Oncology Gastroenterology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Physicians’ Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique Immunodiagnostics Clinical Chemistry Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Hematology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Infectious Diseases Cardiology Oncology Gastroenterology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Physicians’ Offices Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Acne Treatment Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Fitness Tracker Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Immune Health Supplements Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast To 2027