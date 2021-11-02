Global Precision Diagnostics Market: IBM and Quest Diagnostics Launched a New Service to Treat Precision Cancer Patients, says Fortune Business Insights

Developments in The Human Genome Project have given tailwinds to the growth witnessed in the global “precision diagnostics market”. Fortune Business Insights shared this information in a report, titled “Precision Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Genetic tests, Esoteric tests), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical laboratories) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The project focused on the development of novel precision medicine to facilitate tailored diagnosis as per a patient’s specifications. Moreover, the project introduced some cutting-edge technologies such as targeting sequencing and genome sequencing. Researchers are adopting these technologies to create personalized precision medicine and therapies for the treatment of rare disorders.

As per research studies, the prevalence of rare diseases such as immunology, neurology, and oncology is increasing at a rapid rate. Precision diagnostics is anticipated to augment the need for developing novel techniques and tools such as biomarkers. These tools are likely to treat patients with the life-threating illness.

Government-backed Investments and Presence of a Well-equipped Infrastructure Encourage Growth in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global precision diagnostics market between 2018 and 2026. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region is driving the market. This, coupled with rising governments support for the development of precision diagnostics, enhances the market’s growth. In addition to this, the rising number of research and development (R&D) investments by government bodies is expected to register growth in the market by 2026.

Rising awareness about precision medicine in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel demand for precision medicine diagnostics in the coming years. The market in this region is likely to witness ample growth opportunities primarily on account of rising disposable income on healthcare. In addition, increasing importance on patient care in this region is poised to support the market’s growth.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Market Progresses with DxTerity’s Launch of a New AIP Test for Home Patients

“Recent advancements in gene therapy such as gene sequencing, companion diagnostics among others can help to treat severe illness,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “Development of precision therapies for the treatment of cancer and Alzheimer’s is likely to contribute to the revenue of the global market,” he added. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is also expected to fuel demand for precision diagnosis in the forecast horizon. Companies are also planning to focus on strategies to develop precision medicines, catering to specific patient’s requirements. For instance, DxTerity Diagnostics Inc. developed a new test called autoimmune profile (AIP) test in October 2018. This test is cost-effective and is catered to home patients. Tailor-made precision diagnosis of acute infectious diseases medicine is anticipated to gain popularity as these medicines fit in every individual’s frame. This will further drive the precision diagnostics market.

The demand for different types of precision diagnostic tests such as esoteric tests, genetic tests among others is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. Among these, genetic tests are estimated to cover the major share in the global precision diagnostics market. The increasing awareness about the early diagnosis of genetic disorders is likely to drive this segment’s growth in the upcoming years.

Contrary to this, high costs involved in the R&D of precision medicine and therapies may hamper the growth by 2026. Also, as per the report, the higher failure rate of clinical trials for precision medicine is expected to impede the growth of the market.

UCLA Adopts AI Tool for Advance Precision Medicine and Ensure the Best Patient Care

Precision therapies are likely to show positive results with precise information. This is encouraging companies to adopt precision tools and help patients to improve their quality of life. With the emergence of advanced technology, companies such as UCLA Health are planning to deploy cloud-computing services to introduce new precision therapies. The company is taking help from Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform for research on advanced precision medicine and substantially improve patient care. Strategic developments are also expected to help companies strengthen their market position. For instance, Quest Diagnostics and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) together announced the launch of a genomic sequencing service called Watson Genomics in October 2016. The service is widely available to patients and physicians across the world.

Some of the leading players operating in the global precision diagnostics market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bluebird bio, Inc., uniQure N.V., Amgen Inc., and CELGENE CORPORATION.

