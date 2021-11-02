Global Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to Witness Significant Growth on Account of Rising Demand for Pet Insurance, says Fortune Business Insights

The rise in companion animal population worldwide is driving the global “veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market”, predicts Fortune Business Insights. The report is titled.” Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Types (kit, Instruments), Application (Hormone Level Testing, Infectious Disease Testing), End Users (Veterinary Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Veterinary Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The report states that the kits sub-segment will account for the largest share in the global market on the basis of type. This is owing to the increasing adoption of home testing devices worldwide.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/veterinary-point-of-care-diagnostics-market-100362

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/veterinary-point-of-care-diagnostics-market-100362

Rising Disposable Income of Consumers and Cost Efficiency of Products to Help Asia Pacific Emerge as Fastest Growing Region

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the rising acceptance of pet owners willing to pay for the health of their pets in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S. This, coupled with the rising awareness about the direct and indirect impact of livestock health on the food chain of the ecosystem, is helping the market witness considerable growth in the region.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest rate of growth on account of the rising disposable income of people and increasing awareness about pet healthcare. In addition, access to affordable pet diagnostic in the developing nations such as India and China will create lucrative growth opportunities for the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in future.

Some players operating in the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market are Heska Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Zoetis Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Virbac, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Neogen Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Increasing Demand for Pet Insurance to Boost Market

The importance of animal companionship is increasing by the day. Animals not only keep company or keep people occupied and entertained, it also helps in emotional healing for age old people and moral building in children. Having an animal as a companion helps the owner to lower his blood pressure levels, and reduce the level of stress as well. Companion animals make the owners happy and healthy and, in some cases, also protect them from harm. The rising awareness about the aforementioned factors is fueling the demand for companion animals hence, veterinary point-of-care diagnostics worldwide. Animals, just like humans may face health issues and require proper diagnostics, which, in turn, is boosting the veterinary diagnostics market.

The point-of-care diagnostics market is driven by a number of factors. One of the main factors is the rising awareness about animal health and livestock. Additionally, the rising adoption of rapid diagnostic tools by veterinary doctors is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. Veterinary point-of-care diagnostics also provide certain advantages such as simplicity of use, cost –effectiveness, and flexibility in qualitative and quantitative technology.

The increase in animal population is helping the growth of the point-of-care diagnostics market and is anticipated to continue doing the same during the forecast period as well. Following this, the demand for pet insurance is also increasing, which is further propelling the need to maintain the health of the pets, ultimately boosting the market. The increasing demand for quick tests and the availability of portable diagnostic instruments for vets is a major driver for the growth of the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in the foreseeable future.

However, the market may face restrictions owing to the lack of animal welfare and healthcare centers for animals in developing and under-developed nations. Additionally, the shortage of veterinarians in emerging nations may also hinder the growth of the market in future.

Related Reports:

Kidney Stone Management Market Key Players

Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Business Opportunities

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Growth

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Analysis

Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends

Dental Implants Market Share

Immunodiagnostics Market Size