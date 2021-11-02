Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: CS Medical LLC Joined Hands with GE Healthcare to Improve its Distribution of Disinfectors: Fortune Business Insights

The global “ultrasound probe disinfection market” is likely to grow rapidly as ultrasound is the most extensively performed diagnostic procedure today. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Process (Intermediate or Low-Level Disinfection, High-Level Disinfection), By Type of Probe (Linear Transducers, Phased Array Transducer, Convex Transducers, Endocavitary Transducers, Transesophageal Echocardiography Transducers), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Care Centres) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” This further increases the concerns pertaining to improper disinfection of ultrasound probes. A study by the Therapeutic Drug Administration revealed that around 10 patients were infected with an infection called Burkholderia cenocepacia in Australia in 2017. These patients got affected immediately after undergoing ultrasound diagnostic procedures.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/ultrasound-probe-disinfection-market-100418

High-level Disinfection Grows at a Remarkable Rate

As per process of ultrasound probe disinfection, high-level disinfection is expected to hold a substantial share in the global market. This is primarily on account of the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the world. As per a study conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospitals in the U.S. registered more than 6 lakh cases of hospital-acquired infections in the year 2015. Of these, around 72,000 suffered deaths as they were undergoing hospital care. The growing need for ultrasound probe infection protocol and process regarding disinfection are expected to drive this segment’s growth by 2026.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Registers Incremental Growth in North America Backed by Region’s Stringent Government Reforms

Governments in North America have implemented strict reforms and regulations to reduce the incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Considering this, the market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The region is planning to increasingly focus on performing ultrasound procedures. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand in the forecast years mainly with the growing adoption of high-quality ultrasound probe disinfection practices. The increasing number of imaging centres, diagnostic centres, and nursing homes are expected to fuel demand for ultrasound probe disinfection machines in Asia Pacific.

Ask for Customization

High Adoption of High-level Disinfection Systems and Other Technological Advancements to Propel Growth

“The rising number of ultrasound-acquired diseases is likely to augment demand for ultrasound probe disinfectants,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is ascribable to the improper use of disinfected ultrasound probes,” he added. The technological improvements in ultrasound probes which include high-level disinfection systems and techniques are expected to enable growth in the market. This, coupled with increasing government-backed support regarding ultrasound disinfection probes, is expected to encourage market’s growth in the coming years. In 2016, the Joint Commission revealed that around 74% of life-threating cases can be associated with the improper usage of sterilized equipment.

As per the National Health Sciences (NHS) in Scotland, the percentage of women receiving bacterial infection post transvaginal scan is around 41%. Therefore, hospital-acquired infections is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market. The growing awareness about the ultrasound probe disinfectant environment especially in hospitals is likely to boost the market. In addition to this, the rising population and incidences of patients undergoing sonographic imaging act as probable growth enablers in the market.

Contrary to this, the adoption of ultrasound probe disinfectants is slow owing to their high costs. This can impede the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. After Acquiring EPD Solutions Plans to Broaden its Portfolio

Companies are planning to develop ultrasound probe disinfection wipes and sprays to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, Philips announced an acquisition of EPD Solutions in the year 2018. The agreement signed is aimed to expand Philips’s product portfolio especially imaging products. Another company called Nanosonics launched a new high-level disinfection system called Trophon2 in October 2018. The system has the capability to store up to 1 lakh disinfection records and helps in ultrasound probe decontamination.

Some of the major players operating in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market are GE Healthcare, Nanosonics, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Tristel, Parker Laboratories Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Germitec, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Advanced Sterilization Products), Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Ecolab Inc., Virox Technologies Inc., Metrex Research LLC, and STERIS plc.

CS Medical LLC joined forces with GE Healthcare in August 2016. The aim of this collaboration was to enhace the distroution network of ultrasound probe disinfector in the U.S.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts