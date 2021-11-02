Europe Data Center Construction Market is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% with a COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Europe Data Center Construction Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 20.1 Bn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Data Center Construction Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Data Center Construction Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Strength of Europe economy and rising demand for cloud computing in the region are major factors primarily driving the demand for data center services in Europe. The demand is primarily full filled by the co-location service providers that holds the larger share of the market in Europe. Increasing user needs such as predictive analytics, storage requirements and fast data processing are some of the applications of data center. Data centers and cloud solutions are experiencing high demands; and also investments in these technologies are expected to increase significantly. Many big companies have either built or are planning to build their data centers in the European region owing to factors such as GDPR, climatic conditions of the region, government support as well increasing business in Europe, to provide best uptime and service delivery. Several big US based tech giants are investing to host their data centers in the European region and boost their local creditability. Furthermore, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the EU, which will come into effect in 2018 is focused to safeguard and empower data privacy of the EU citizens as well as to redesign the data privacy approach by organizations across the region. The personal data cannot be transferred outside the European Economic Area without ensuring certain safeguards. Thus, the Europe data center construction market is poised to provide significant profitable business opportunities for the market olayers during the coming years.

EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrial Design UPS Generators PDU Transfer Switchegears Others

Mechanical Design HVAC Other Cooling Equipment



Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Tier Standard

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Europe Data Center Construction Market – By Geography

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Denmark

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Europe Data Center Construction Market – Company Profiles

AECOM INC.

ARUP

CAP INGELEC SAS

ISG PLC

JACOBS

JOHN SISK & SON

JONES ENGINEERING GROUP

MACE GROUP

MERCURY ENGINEERING

SKANSKA

STRUCTURETONE

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Data Center Construction Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Data Center Construction Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Data Center Construction Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Data Center Construction Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Data Center Construction Market.

