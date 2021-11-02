Biochar Market Size, Trends, 2021, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Biochar Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Biochar Market products.

A report on Biochar Market has recently been added into the repository of market research reports of Kenneth Research. The report, which is calculated for the forecast period 2021 2025, provides an in-depth analysis on the opportunities, latest trends, challenges and the growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The market is thriving on account of the growing need for chemicals that are less toxic, backed by the stringent government regulations to regulate chemical pollution. It is estimated that more than 3 million tons of toxic chemicals have been released by industries till date in the year 2021. On the other hand, it is estimated that every second, around 300kgs of toxic chemicals are released into water, land and air by the industrial facilities.

Further, the market is projected to grow on account of the growing trade in chemicals worldwide. The European Union recorded to be the largest exporter of chemical products around the globe in the year 2019. The region was also the second largest importer of chemical products after the United States in the same year. The exports of chemicals in Europe, according to the statistics by Eurostat, grew from USD 323.49 billion in 2010 to USD 504.83 billion in 2020. Moreover, the imports of chemicals in the region grew from USD 205.64 billion in 2010 to USD 285.91 billion in 2020.

The Biochar Market is predicted to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the significant factors that are anticipated to drive the market are the growing investments from the multinational companies in several nations worldwide to develop production facilities that can promote the production growth, backed by the rising need for chemicals from several end-user industries for different end-use purposes. According to the statistical report titled “Global Chemicals Outlook II”, published by the United Nations Environment Programme, the global chemical industry’s production capacity almost doubled to reach 2.3 billion tonnes in the year 2017 from 1.2 billion tonnes in the year 2000. Moreover, increasing spending on research and innovation (R&I) for the development of advanced chemicals is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global biochar market is estimated to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Biochar Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis, Others), By Application (Agriculture {Livestock Farming, General Farming (Organic Farming, Inorganic Farming, Others)} Others), By Regions Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, pyrolysis technology segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

Biochar, a carbon rich product or a pyrogenic black carbon that has been attracting significant attention in both academic and political arenas. Much of the product’s attention is owing to its potential to mitigate the climate change, offer food security along with offering a solution for organic waste management.

Product application to soils has been gaining immense interest worldwide, owing to its potential to enhance soil capacity of nutrient retention and soil’s water holding capacity. Moreover, this also helps in sustainable storage of carbon thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, commercialization of biochar as a soil additive is yet to achieve its full potential among its primary users, the farmers. To make this happen, the industry participants manufacturing biochar are focused on arranging several programs in different geographical marketspaces to explicitly educate farmers.

Farming methods including mixing the product with seeds and fertilizers, uniform mixing with soil, applying through no till systems deep banding of soil with plow, hoeing into ground, top-dressed, applying char and compost on raised beds. However, the type of application of biochar to soil depends on farming system, labor and available machinery. These types of methods are promoted and increasing use of such methods among farmers will boost product application and henceforth its overall demand.

Biochar retains its potential to control/mitigate climate change owing to its inherent fixed carbon in the raw biomass, which would otherwise degrade to the greenhouse gases and sequestered within the soil for years. The product acts as tool for soil amendment owing to its beneficial impact on cation exchange that leads to higher water holding capacity and greater soil pH, and an affinity for macro and micro plant nutrients.

Although biochar applications have been increasing owing to its great agricultural and environmental contributions, there are also controversial restraining factors of the product. Cutting of timber, a major feedstock of biochar is the primary concern which might lead to complete deforestation and eventually threaten the food security. As this could compromise on the amount of rainfall useful for agriculture. Hence, to avoid this industry participants and government organizations are focused on producing it from saw dust, waste wood, rice husk, rice straw, empty bunches of fruit etc.

The physical and chemical properties of the product add to another layer of complexity to the interactions between soil and food web. This happens as it alters the availability of mineral nutrients, soluble organic matter, soil aggregation, pH and even the effects of the extracellular enzymes. Hence, the product has an important role to affect the diversity, abundance and also circulation of related microbial communities. The environmental factors that most strongly influence the bacterial abundance, its activity and diversity are temperature, moisture and the pH, and all of these are enhanced by biochar presence in soil. But, optimal and efficient use of the product will help mitigate climate and enhance agricultural soil productivity.

The global biochar market is a moderately growing sector and numerous companies participate in the marketspace from different phase of the industry value chain. Some of the leading participants include BlackCarbon A/S , Biochar Industries, Swiss Biochar GmbH, Carbon Terra GmbH, Biochar Ireland, Sunriver Biochar, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation, Waste to Energy Solutions Inc., Airex Energy, Carbon Gold, Clean Fuels B.V., 3R ENVIRO TECH Group, Earth Systems PTY. LTD., ArSta Eco, Pacific Pyrolysis, Biochar Supreme, LLC, Phoenix Energy, The Biochar Company, Vega Biofuels, Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Diacarbon Energy Inc., and Agri-Tech Producers, LLC.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Biochar market on the basis of technology, application and region:

Biochar Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Others

Biochar Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Agriculture

Livestock Farming

General Farming

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Others

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

