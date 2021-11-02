Middle East Printing Inks Market 2021 Segments, by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Middle East Printing Inks Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

A report on Middle East Printing Inks Market has recently been added into the repository of market research reports of Kenneth Research. The report, which is calculated for the forecast period 2021 2025, provides an in-depth analysis on the opportunities, latest trends, challenges and the growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The market is thriving on account of the growing need for chemicals that are less toxic, backed by the stringent government regulations to regulate chemical pollution. It is estimated that more than 3 million tons of toxic chemicals have been released by industries till date in the year 2021. On the other hand, it is estimated that every second, around 300kgs of toxic chemicals are released into water, land and air by the industrial facilities.

Further, the market is projected to grow on account of the growing trade in chemicals worldwide. The European Union recorded to be the largest exporter of chemical products around the globe in the year 2019. The region was also the second largest importer of chemical products after the United States in the same year. The exports of chemicals in Europe, according to the statistics by Eurostat, grew from USD 323.49 billion in 2010 to USD 504.83 billion in 2020. Moreover, the imports of chemicals in the region grew from USD 205.64 billion in 2010 to USD 285.91 billion in 2020.

The Middle East Printing Inks Market is predicted to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the significant factors that are anticipated to drive the market are the growing investments from the multinational companies in several nations worldwide to develop production facilities that can promote the production growth, backed by the rising need for chemicals from several end-user industries for different end-use purposes. According to the statistical report titled “Global Chemicals Outlook II”, published by the United Nations Environment Programme, the global chemical industry’s production capacity almost doubled to reach 2.3 billion tonnes in the year 2017 from 1.2 billion tonnes in the year 2000. Moreover, increasing spending on research and innovation (R&I) for the development of advanced chemicals is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Middle East printing inks market is estimated to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Middle East Printing Inks Market Size By Process (Gravure, Flexographic, Lithographic, Digital), By Resin (Modified Rosin, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Hydrocarbon, Polyamide), By Application (Packaging, Corrugated Cardboards, Folding Cartons, Tags & Labels), By Countries] Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, Saudi Arabia dominated the market, in terms of revenue and accounted for the majority share in the Middle East region.

The print industry in the Middle East region is a diverse market space and varies from country to country. With every developed or developing country’s end-use industry dynamics, demand for printing inks in the countries vary significantly every year. In terms of volume or production, Turkey was the leader last year accounting for around 40% of the industry production, which was followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Iraq on the other hand is projected to achieve the highest growth rate in terms of volume over the next five years. Syria on the contrary is anticipated to further deteriorate owing to the civil war conditions prevailing in the nation and will account for the worst market performance in the region.

Middle East print industry was considered to be at an infliction point, as the growth of newspapers declined in 2011 and 2012. But from 2013 onwards, demand slowly started to increase for paper printing inks as newspapers demand started rising but the major role was though played by magazine printing.

The traditional offset lithography still is among the leading segments of printing industry in the regional market, however flexographic inks has been witnessing tremendous rise in its demand patterns due to the developing packaging industry in Saudi Arabia, UAE and even Oman. In the present industry scenario, digital printing showed a robust growth, as demand for long runs has been shrinking and short runs along with variable printing are gaining popularity.

The overall popularity of newspapers in the region is high, but there might be situations that it gets tail off in the long run. In many countries the publications must be licensed and follow guidelines on reporting, that in turn will limit the number and content of publishing. Self-censorship is widespread in the region.

In contrary to the recent developments or advancements, the region’s printing industry has been facing further challenges. This is owing to the fact that lack of educational institutes in the region has resulted in shortage of skilled labor. However, the situation is changing at a slow pace and investments in the educational sector has been growing.

The book market in the Middle East has been fueled by increasing investment in education throughout the region. Rising literacy is anticipated to positively affect the print media and print advertising adoption. However, growth in the region will be moderate and will vary across every country.

The industry is dominated by numerous major manufacturers of printing inks resulting into high level of competition. The industry is consolidated in nature, with majors expanding in terms of geography, product & technologies along with merger and acquisition strategies. Major business players are shifting their focus and investing in R&D to avoid volatile petroleum prices and uncertainty regarding their availability.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Middle East printing inks market on the basis of Product, Application and Region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Modified Rosin

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Hydrocarbon

Polyamide

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Packaging

Corrugated cardboards

Folding cartons

Tags & Labels

Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Morocco

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East

