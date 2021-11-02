Rubber Molding Market 2021 Analysis by Size, Share, Trends Evaluation, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Rubber Molding Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Rubber Molding Market products.

A report on Rubber Molding Market has recently been added into the repository of market research reports of Kenneth Research. The report, which is calculated for the forecast period 2021 2025, provides an in-depth analysis on the opportunities, latest trends, challenges and the growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The market is thriving on account of the growing need for chemicals that are less toxic, backed by the stringent government regulations to regulate chemical pollution. It is estimated that more than 3 million tons of toxic chemicals have been released by industries till date in the year 2021. On the other hand, it is estimated that every second, around 300kgs of toxic chemicals are released into water, land and air by the industrial facilities.

Further, the market is projected to grow on account of the growing trade in chemicals worldwide. The European Union recorded to be the largest exporter of chemical products around the globe in the year 2019. The region was also the second largest importer of chemical products after the United States in the same year. The exports of chemicals in Europe, according to the statistics by Eurostat, grew from USD 323.49 billion in 2010 to USD 504.83 billion in 2020. Moreover, the imports of chemicals in the region grew from USD 205.64 billion in 2010 to USD 285.91 billion in 2020.

The rubber molding market size was projected to reach 51.42 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period.

Rubber molding is increasingly being used in manufacturing of automotive parts. The growing urbanization and improving living standards have increased the demand for automobiles, thereby supporting the market growth. The growth in global automotive industry and increasing average life of vehicles has resulted in market growth. The growing need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced rolling resistance accelerates the demand for rubber molding.

Other driving factors include rapid industrialization, production at faster rates, and modernization of industrial machinery. Increasing demand from developing nations, increasing trend towards green materials, stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emissions and safety, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The injection molding process is categorized into three types namely organic rubber injection, liquid injection molding, and thermoplastic rubber. Organic rubber injection offers benefits such as elimination of operator placement of pre-forms, easy flow into the cavities owing to decreased viscosity of materials, and quicker cycle times than compression and transfer molding. Liquid injection molding offers benefits such as reduced contamination, optimized cycle times, biocompatibility, inertness and stability, flexibility, and superior heat resistance. The features offered by thermoplastic rubber include simplified processing, and recyclable scraps and parts.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the rubber molding market in 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, construction, and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and stringent government policies regarding vehicular emissions, performance, and safety drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support market growth in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Freudenberg and Co. Kg, Continental AG, Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd., NOK Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hutchinson SA, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd, and Steele Rubber Products among others. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the rubber molding industry. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their reach in the market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Rubber Molding Market on the basis of type, material, end-user and region.

Rubber Molding Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Injection Molding

Transfer Molding

Compression Molding

Others

Rubber Molding Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Natural Rubber

Others

Rubber Molding Material End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Sporting Goods

Other

Rubber Molding Material Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

