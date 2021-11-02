Plastic Waste Management Market 2021 Size and Share: Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Plastic Waste Management Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Plastic Waste Management Market products.

The global Plastic Waste Management market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.10 billion by 2026. In 2017, the recycling segment accounted for the highest share in the market in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.The significant initiatives taken by the public and private sector for environmental protection coupled with initiatives aimed at use of recyclable packaging solutions majorly drive the market growth. The increasing population, industrialization, and urbanization further support the markey growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070820

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing trend towards recycled plastic, and growing use of recyclable plastic packaging in various sectors boosts the market growth. Increasing environmental concerns, growing pollution levels across the world, and rising need to recycle plastic waste accelerates the growth of the plastic waste management market. Stringent regulations enforced by governments worldwide, and growing initiatives to promote sustainable waste management practices are expected to provide growth opportunities in the during the forecast period.

plastic waste management market

There are numerous ways in which plastic wastes can be managed like landfilling, incineration and recycling. Among these, recycling plastic is the only environmentally sustainable method of plastic management. One particular way in which plastic waste can be reused is by reprocessing the waste into construction material. Research indicates that the resins included in the composition of plastic turn into excellent reinforcement and can be used as a high performing composite material. This material, named as Polyester Concrete, is also low-cost owing to the cheap source. With proper implementation of this process, the plastic waste can be successfully managed.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in the global plastic waste management industry in 2017, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and a transition from traditional markets to the purchasing of packaged consumerist goods has accelerated the market growth in the region. The rising environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations regarding use of plastic is generating numerous opportunities for the plastic waste management industry in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the plastic waste management report include Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Covanta Holding Corporation, Wastecare Ltd., Reprocesses Plastic, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environnement Company, ADS Waste Holdings, Inc., United Plastic Recycling, TM Recycling GmbH., and Hahn Plastics Limited. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070820

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global plastic waste management market on the basis of resin type, equipment, services, source, end-user and region.

Plastic waste management Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Plastic waste management Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Assembly & Transportation Equipment

Recycling Equipment

Incineration Equipment

Plastic waste management Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Recycling

Assembly

Incineration

Transportation

Clearance

Others

Plastic waste management Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Plastic waste management End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Wood and Furniture

Textiles

Others

Plastic waste management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

————————Related Reports——————————

Polyolefins Market

Polysilicon Market

Fluoropolymers Market

Specialty Oleochemicals Market

High-Performance Thermoplastic Market

Polyacrylate Market

Agrochemicals Market

Ethylene Market