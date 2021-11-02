Insulated Packaging Market Size 2021 | Share, Trends, Developments Plans, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Insulated Packaging Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Insulated Packaging Market products.

The global Insulated Packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2018, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2018.The increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for fresh and natural products drives the market growth. Growing urbanization, and improving living standards of consumers have increased the demand for insulated packaging solutions. The growing need for temperature sensitive packaging, improved shelf life of products, and high demand from the food and beverage sector boost the insulated packaging market growth.

The demand for insulated packaging has increased from industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, chemicals among others. The increasing demand for fresh products, growth in pharmaceutical industry, increasing trend of e-commerce, and growing demand from the emerging economies are factors expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the insulated packaging industry during the forecast period.

A major application of insulated packaging is in the pharmaceutical industry. Insulated packaging uses simple materials such as cotton fiber pads for blocking the heat and high maintenance of quality during transit. Insulated packaging comfortably maintains the temperature of packages between 2-8 degrees C for more than 24 hours. This packaging offers medical sterilization owing to its capability to provide a strong sterile barrier. It provides heat resistance, which increases shelf life and ease of use. It is widely used in hospitals and by medical equipment and medical disposables manufacturers. This technology also opens up new avenues of service, where patients with chronic illness can get medications delivered at home.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 in the insulated packaging industry, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing living standards support the growth of insulated packaging industry in the region. The increasing demand from the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate numerous opportunities for the industry during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Amcor Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Davis Core & Pad Company, Sonoco Products Company, Innovative Energy, Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Marko Foam Products, Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Providence Packaging, and The Wool Packaging Company Limited. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other leaders in the market to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global insulated packaging market on the basis of type, product, material, end-use and region:

Insulated Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-Rigid

Insulated Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Boxes and Containers

Bags and Pouches

Wraps

Others

Insulated Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Paper

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Insulated Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Insulated Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

