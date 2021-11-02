Plastic Packaging Market 2021 Size & Share, Industry Statistics, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Plastic Packaging Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Plastic Packaging Market products.

The Plastic Packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 416.2 billion by 2026. In 2017, the bottles segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period. A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and improving living standards have increased the demand for food products, consumer electronics, and retail products among others, which supports the market growth.

Initiatives by market players to offer innovative products in the market, communicate brand values, and create brand differentiation also drive the market growth.

Other driving factors include growing middle class population, and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms. The significant growth in e-commerce and rising consumer demand for consumer goods has resulted in growth in packaging segments such as protective packaging, flexible pouches and innovative bottles. Increasing demand from developing nations, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Large brands are focusing on personalized and customized plastic packaging to create an impact on consumers and enhance brand awareness. Packaging enables companies to differentiate brands and offer personalization. Packaging can provide links to information about the product, both enhancing the product and providing details about its provenance. Plastic packaging enables enhancing of brand power for global brands and offers an effective method to compete with private label and emerging local players. Growth in digitalization offers consumers access to vast and detailed information. Communicating brand values effectively and enabling product differentiation is a major factor driving the growth of the plastic packaging industry.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the plastic packaging market in 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with growing disposable income has increased the sale of food and beverages, apparel, and consumer goods, driving the market growth. Consumers in the region are increasingly opting for packaging that is easy to use and convenient to transport. Smaller, lighter and easily disposable packaging is being used to make consumption-on-the-go easier. The growing healthcare, retail, and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India support the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, DS Smith plc, Bemis Company, Inc., NatureWorks LLC, Consolidated Container Company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, and Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other players in the global plastic packaging industry to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global plastic packaging market on the basis of type, product, end user and region:

Plastic Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Plastic Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Bags

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Others

Plastic Packaging End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Personal and Home Care

Others

Plastic Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

U. K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

