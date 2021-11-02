Automotive Plastics Market 2021 | Statistics, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis Forecast Research 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Automotive Plastics Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Automotive Plastics Market products.

The Automotive Plastics Market is predicted to grow as a result of the significant rise in demand for different types of advanced specialty chemicals, along with the increasing need amongst end-user industries for chemicals that promote environmental sustainability and reduced emissions, backed by the rising concern for environmental pollution. According to the statistics by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the industrial sector in the U.S. contributed to 22% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in the year 2018. On the other hand, rising demand for the volumetric production of chemicals, owing to the need for chemicals for manufacturing end-use products by the end-user industries, are also anticipated to drive the growth of the Automotive Plastics Market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing sales of chemicals worldwide, which grew by nearly three times over the last twenty years and touched nearly USD 4 billion in the year 2018, along with the growing innovation and research for the development of advanced chemicals are some of the additional factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The global Automotive plastics market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to factors such as rising pressure to reduce vehicle weight, favorable regulations coupled with the rising sales of passenger cars. Flexibility in design, inherent properties such as corrosion resistant, dust proof are also expected to benefit the automotive plastics market growth. Design engineers are integrating blow molded as well as injection molded plastic parts in their designs that offer a better design without the complicated assembly work. Plastics are also being increasingly used in the structural design of cars as well. This industry is closely working with the automotive industry to provide enhanced design features.

Plastics have facilitated the increase in vehicle compatibility, and including more safety dimensions in less space as well as improving the safety belt designs. Such trends have led to a rise in demand for automotive plastics across globe. Safety advances have been made affordable due to the usage of these high-performance materials in automotive interiors.

Automotive plastics are used in vehicle exteriors as they impede roof crash. Resist the intrusion of vehicles, and contribute in the reduction of the vehicle weight with almost no compromise on safety. They are used in a wide variety of exterior applications ranging from bumpers to body panels. Such wide applicability has benefitted the global automotive plastic market demand.

Companies are involved in the research and development activities for developing new materials for usage in the vehicle industry. Thermoplastic material blends, light weight PP, bio-based materials are some of the examples of the ongoing R&D activities. Manufacturing techniques such as multi-level extrusion for reduction of permeability are being used to manufacture plastics for specific needs.

Vehicle mass reduction is one of the key paths to achieve increased fuel efficiency. Plastic in combination with polymer composites aid in this effort. They are being increasingly used in vehicle interiors, exteriors, and lighting to reduce the overall vehicle weight. Government or privately funded mass reduction studies have pointed out the usage of these materials and their importance in cutting down emissions. Thus, favorable regulations along with initiatives taken by government as well as private institutions is bound to benefit the automotive plastics market demand over the next few years.

Companies are developing products that aid automotive manufacturers to reduce the vehicle weight, reduce emissions, as well as increase safety. Customized products suitable for applications such as retainers, central stack, housings, rails, sliding, brackets, housing, levers as well as frames are being provided by companies. Some of the major market players for automotive plastics include Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, The Dow Chemical Company, Teijin Limited, LANXESS, Solvay, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV.

