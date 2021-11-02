Sunglasses Market Size 2021 Analysis by Industry Share, Size Estimation, Growth Factors, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Sunglasses Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021.

The Sunglasses Market is predicted to grow as a result of the significant rise in demand for different types of advanced specialty chemicals, along with the increasing need amongst end-user industries for chemicals that promote environmental sustainability and reduced emissions, backed by the rising concern for environmental pollution. According to the statistics by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the industrial sector in the U.S. contributed to 22% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in the year 2018. On the other hand, rising demand for the volumetric production of chemicals, owing to the need for chemicals for manufacturing end-use products by the end-user industries, are also anticipated to drive the growth of the Sunglasses Market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing sales of chemicals worldwide, which grew by nearly three times over the last twenty years and touched nearly USD 4 billion in the year 2018, along with the growing innovation and research for the development of advanced chemicals are some of the additional factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The global Sunglasses Market is anticipated to reach $36,459 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2018, the offline stores segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Sunglasses market revenue in 2018.The significant increase in awareness regarding eye protection against harmful UV rays among consumers, coupled with growth in living standards majorly drives the Sunglasses market growth. The increasing adoption of fashion trends, and use of sunglasses as a fashion accessory boosts the sunglasses market growth.

The rising penetration of e-commerce, driven by growing broadband internet penetration, use of smartphones and an increasing proportion of technologically inclined consumers would further support the growth of the Sunglasses market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of eye health, which supports market growth. The growing popularity of fashion trends, and increasing disposable income encourage consumers to purchase designer, luxury, and branded sunglasses. The growing retail industry, modern retail practices, growing technological advancements, and online distribution efficiencies would increase the sale of sunglasses during the forecast period.

The growing disposable income has encouraged consumers to buy high quality sunglasses that are in perfect amalgamation with their increasing living standards. Moreover, consumers are now opting for trendy and designer sunglasses according to latest trends prevailing in the market. Youth prefer to don luxury sunglasses in an effort to accentuate their overall appearance. Thus, lofty living standards and increasing fashion consciousness would contribute to the growth of the sunglasses market.

Sale of sunglasses through online channels has gained significant popularity over the years. The trend of online shopping is gaining traction in developing economies, thereby encouraging established market players to distribute their products globally. Emerging and new players are also using online platforms for promotion and sale of products. Online distribution channels offer a global platform to market players for expansion of customer base, while reducing operation cost.

North America generated the highest Sunglasses market share in terms of revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the global Sunglasses market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, high disposable incomes, and increasing health consciousness has accelerated the Sunglasses market growth in the region. The increasing adoption of fashion trends, and online shopping is generating numerous opportunities for the Sunglasses industry.

The well-known companies profiled in the Sunglasses market report include Luxottica Group S.p.A, Prada S.p.A, Safilo Group S.p.A, Fielmann AG, De Rigo Vision, Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marcolin Eyewear, and Maui Jim. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

