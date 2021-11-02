Flexible Packaging Market 2021 Size-Share, Future Demand, Key Regions, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Flexible Packaging Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Flexible Packaging Market products.

The Flexible Packaging Market is predicted to grow as a result of the significant rise in demand for different types of advanced specialty chemicals, along with the increasing need amongst end-user industries for chemicals that promote environmental sustainability and reduced emissions, backed by the rising concern for environmental pollution. According to the statistics by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the industrial sector in the U.S. contributed to 22% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in the year 2018. On the other hand, rising demand for the volumetric production of chemicals, owing to the need for chemicals for manufacturing end-use products by the end-user industries, are also anticipated to drive the growth of the Flexible Packaging Market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing sales of chemicals worldwide, which grew by nearly three times over the last twenty years and touched nearly USD 4 billion in the year 2018, along with the growing innovation and research for the development of advanced chemicals are some of the additional factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The global Flexible Packaging Market is anticipated to reach $335 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Flexible Packaging market revenue in 2017.

The increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for fast moving consumer goods drives the growth of the flexible packaging market. Growing urbanization has resulted in urban citizens spending most of their time at work and everyday commute, which has increased the demand for convenient packaging for on-the-go consumption, thereby supporting the flexible packaging market growth.

Brand owners are taking initiatives to optimize packaging operations to meet the global competition, increase productivity, enhance shelf life of products, improve overall efficiency, and create brand differentiation in the market. The demand for new and unique packaging sizes, shapes and configurations has increased from industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and healthcare among others. The increasing need to offer convenient packaging solutions while also addressing environmental concerns has boosted the flexible packaging market growth.

Numerous key players have adopted partnership and acquisition strategies to increase their market share in the global flexible packaging market. For instance, In December 2015, Mondi Group signed an agreement for the acquisition of 95% of the outstanding share capital in KSP, Co. KSP is a flexible packaging company based in South Korea with strong focus on production of high-quality spouted and retort stand-up pouches for food, pet food and beverage industries.

The acquisition of KSP compliments Mondi’s stand-up pouch operations in Korneuburg, Austria and Jackson, US while expanding its presence in U.S. and Asia. In July 2016, Mondi Group also signed an agreement to acquire Uralplastic. Uralplastic manufactures a range of consumer flexible packaging products for food, hygiene, homecare and other applications. The acquisition of Uralplastic supports the development of Mondi’s consumer packaging business, strengthens its presence in the Russian consumer packaging market, and expands its offerings in the flexible packaging market.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 in the flexible packaging industry, and is expected to lead the global Flexible Packaging market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing living standards support the growth of flexible packaging industry in the region. The increasing demand from the food and beverage, and retail industry is expected to generate numerous opportunities for the Flexible Packaging industry.

The report on FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET offers a detailed analysis of the FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2017-2026. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the Europe Medical Robot Market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

The Flexible Packaging Market study consists of various segments on the basis of which the Flexible Packaging Market is analyzed. The individual Flexible Packaging Market growth, share and size for each segment and their sub-segments is offered in the report. It delivers the historical data of the Flexible Packaging Market along with the current and future forecasts of each segment. The leading Flexible Packaging Market players in the Flexible Packaging Market are discussed in detail along with their business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, sales, profits and overall revenue generated along with the competitive scenario of the EUROPE MEDICAL ROBOT MARKET. It also includes company profiling of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis among other such factors. The report also includes various analytical tools based on which the Flexible Packaging Market growth is analyzed.

The well-known companies profiled in the Flexible Packaging report include Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, Novolex Holding Inc., Bemis Company, Inc, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Ampac Holding, and Sigma Plastics Group. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

