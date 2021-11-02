Benzene Market Size, Share, Growth 2021 with Forecast, Top Vendors, Competition Landscape, Growth, Industry Research, Market and End User By 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the market report for Benzene Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analsysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) avergae exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilest imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Benzene Market products.

According to the statistics by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the total amount of pesticides used around the world grew from 3,089,827 tonnes in 2000 to 4,122,334 tonnes in 2018. Moreover, amongst all the continents that used pesticides, Asia registered as the largest user of pesticides by attaining a share of 52.4% in the year 2018. It was followed by the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania with 32.3%, 11.6%, 2% and 1.7% respectively. The statistics also stated that China was the largest user of pesticides amongst all the nations worldwide, utilizing 1,763,000 tonnes of pesticides for agricultural use.

The global Benzene Market is anticipated to reach USD 111.1 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon and a commodity petrochemical product. It is produced as by-product in stream crackers and refineries, thus its supply and demand is driven by other products derived from it. Benzene is a basic chemical and a building block for many other chemical synthesis of the global chemical and petrochemical value chain.

Benzene is used in a broad range of economic sectors such as electrical & electronics, construction, consumer products, transportation, and medical. This petrochemical product has many derivatives such as ethyl benzene, nitrobenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, alkyl benzene, chlorobenzene, aniline, and phenol.

The rapidly growing industries such as packaging, construction, bulk chemicals & materials, automotive, textiles and building & construction have substantially driven the applications for the benzene derivatives globally influencing the benzene market growth. Rising population in tandem with the increase in disposable incomes has led to growth of many consumer products and bulk materials. Low cost of the feedstock and economical commodity product prices have also contributed to the higher consumption of benzene derivatives.

Benzene is a petrochemical derivative and thus is subjected to price volatility. The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil directly affect the prices of the by-products derived from its hydrocarbon stream in refineries. The benzene industry is highly regulated in terms of policy frameworks as benzene is a toxic chemical where its highlevel exposure can lead to serious environmental implications.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for the benzene market due to high consumption in China. Despite a gradually slowing economy, China has witnessed all the additional benzene requirements in the past five years (2012-2017). The consumption has shifted from North America and Western Europe towards Asia and Middle East over the past decade.

The diverse needs of a growing middle class in China, significant expansion in refinery capacities, large-scale p-xylene plants to feed the downstream petrochemical sector has majorly driven the benzene demand in the country. However, the performance of the China’s economy in the near future is expected to be a vital driver for benzene consumption. Albeit a slower pace, additional benzene capacities are expected to be on-stream by 2021, but just for the production of ethylene.

The global benzene market comprises of large number of international and domestic producers. Global benzene industry has witnessed a shift in competitive landscape towards closer proximity of the refineries. Some of the major benzene market players include Sinopec, BASF, China National Petroleum Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dow DuPont, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

