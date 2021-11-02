Animation Market Analysis by 18 Key Players, Types, Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Animation Market report for Animation Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian Animation Market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the Market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Animation Market Products.

Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Animation Market in India 2014 describes the dynamics of animation production in this country. In India, the domestic market consumes just one-third of the entire production of animation and related works. But demand from the animation companies in India is expected to grow steadily over the next few years, following the success of international releases such as Life of Pi, Avatar and others. Many of these films had significant contributions from Indian animation production houses, who delivered high-quality work on a very strict time schedule.

The animation industry in India owes its success to the consistent demand from foreign clients, driven by a large English-speaking workforce, cost advantage of doing business in India, rise in the number of quality training institutes offering various programs in animation and digital production, and others. Owing to the potential for growth in this industry, the Government needs to take more proactive steps in organizing the sector, laying down rules and regulations, encourage production of more original content for the domestic market and enforce strict laws against violation of intellectual property rights. In future, animation in India should not remain confined to entertaining only kids, but evolve with more mature story-telling and content development to grow its audience.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

