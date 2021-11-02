E-books Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies Profiles, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Impact, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for E-books Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian E-books Market . Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the Market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for E-books Market Products.

India has been hailed as a prospective market for books, a derivative of the passion in people for reading. E-book, the digital format of book, was an unknown area to tread even two years back in the country. But, as new technology creates new readers, technology enthusiasts began to opt for e-books and read them on a regular basis. As the advent of e-books become more prominent in India, publishers and readers wonder whether if the era of physical, paper books is drawing to a close. Touted as a tech marvel, e-readers along with the recent addition of smartphones and tablets, have emerged as the supporting platforms that work in conjunction with e-books.

The report begins with an introduction of the concept of e-books and is presented with the evolution of e-books. It is followed by a value chain analysis of the product. The report then proceeds towards an overview of the global market for e-books and provides the market size and growth along with a split of the market share constituted by different players. It is followed by an overview of the Indian e-books market that is aided with a market size and growth, a market segmentation based on the type as well as a geography-based revenues split. The next part deals with the benefits associated with e-books and then moves on to providing a comparative study between print and e-books. The next section throws light on the market highlights which speaks about the Indian market as well as the global market. It also provides a snapshot on the digital revenues earned by leading players across the global arena. Formats and software for e-books is provided which forms the concluding part of this section.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

Brief descriptions of the drivers that help the sector to prosper include growth in education, increase in internet users, demographical alterations, increase of internet enabled computing devices, improvised content and publishers save costs in this format. Books will find its takers only when the literacy rate of population is healthy. Increase in the number of internet users has a close link with the growth of e-books as the product can be bought only through internet. Factors like demographical alterations affect positively as the youth take interest in trying out new innovative products and become more tech-savvy. Another stimulant that works for this sector is the availability of internet enabled computing devices like smartphones and tablets along with e-readers that form the supporting platforms for reading e-books. Improvised content in the likes of multimedia enriched content, audio and video add-ons create that stir which attracts readers. Finally, publishers opt for this format as they save a lot of costs and manage to gain in the long run. While these factors can be termed as growth drivers there are certain factors that act as impediments to the sector including negative consumer perspective related to cyber security & piracy, high prices of e-book readers, majority focus on academic text books and lack of touch and feel element.

This is followed by a section that speaks about the Government participation in the sector which caters to FDI policy, the impact of FDI on e-tailing firms and The Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2010.

The major trends identified in the sector include application approval from Apple, retail chain offering e-book reading application, drive to convert books into digital formats, foreign giant setting stores in India, technological add-ons, digital rights management and sports category emerges as a thriving option. The section ends with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the sector.

The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides basic information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. A brief description is also rendered about the devices that form the supporting platforms for e-books wherein product specifications and features are provided along with a brief snapshot of the company that manufactures the product.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the e-book market in India.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The E-books Market report presents the estimated E-books Market size of E-books Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current E-books Market size is also examined in the report.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the E-books Market including Key Playes

