IPv6 Market Size and Outlook 2021, Manufacturing Demand, Industry Growth, Production Volume, Future Dynamics with Challenges and Drivers till 2030

IPv6 adoption in India is currently in its nascent stage; however with the exhaustion of IPv6 address slots coupled with the plethora of initiatives taken by the Government of India, the market is expected to gain significant traction in the ensuing years. Additionally, factors such as the emergence of IPv6 compatible infrastructure, burgeoning internet usage and the cost benefits associated with IPv6 are driving forces in the market.

The IPv6 report begins with an introduction which proceeds with brief definitions of IPv4 and IPv6, followed by an illustration of the evolution of IPv6 globally. The section concludes with a comparative study based on technical aspects and header formats further distinguishes the two versions of internet protocols.

Market overview talks about the global scenario of IPv6, with a special focus on the Indian IPv6 market. The section primarily begins with a global perspective of IPv6 deployment plan followed by an overview of the market during 2008 – 2011. Explicit details pertaining to the ‘Address Allocations’ with respect to both ‘Individual’ and ‘Volumes’ of IPv6 addresses, have been listed in this section. The report houses a section wherein global distribution of IPv6 (both ‘Individual’ and ‘Volume’), featuring the top 5 economies to have adopted IPv6 and the Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) to have distributed IPv6 since 2008 till 2011. Boling down to Asia Pacific National Information Registry (APNIC), which caters to the address allocation needs of Asia Pacific, details pertaining to the distribution addresses in the sub regions have been graphically illustrated. Moving along, the section features an overview of the Indian market which furnishes data such as the market share of the leading ISPs in 2011 and the current and future scenario of IPv6 in India.

Transition and adoption costs section talks about the steps involved during the traction from IPv4 to IPv6 environment, technical explanation related to the various possible transition approaches, ideal stages of IPv6 address acquisition, adoption process & timelines, chalking out an effective IPv6 strategy and best practices during transition have been compiled, thereby serving as effective guidelines for IPv6 transition. Adding value to the guidelines, a portion explaining the impact, adoption costs incurred and security measures to be taken during transition has been furnished so as to provide readers with clear strategic insights.

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

IPv6 readiness section has been derived after a thorough research of the market in the country, wherein it mainly talks about the state of readiness prevailing amongst the key stakeholders of the IPv6 ecosystem. Primarily, the report talks about the readiness of major industry verticals, players operating in niche IPv6 business segment, service providers and the hardware & software vendors. The section will be particularly useful for deriving the current state of the ecosystem.

Application across industry verticals section in the report mainly highlights the key sectors with ample scope for IPV6 to gain momentum. These industry verticals have been selected on the basis of the potential opportunities they have in store for IPv6, in the ensuing years.

An analysis of the drivers and challenges highlights the prime factors aiding or hindering the growth of the market in India. The major drivers propelling the market includes IPv4 address exhaustion & evolution of IPv6 oriented technology, government initiatives, growth in mobile devices, emergence of IoT, security enhancement, cost effectiveness and increased internet usage. While the challenges identified are lack of trained professionals and low awareness levels.

Competition section has been profiled in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.

The report also features strategic recommendations section which contains an analysis of the growth strategies of the IPv6 market in India. The section explains opportunity areas for some of the major stake holders in the market including vendors, content providers and consultants.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The IPv6 Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The IPv6 Market report presents the estimated IPv6 Market size of IPv6 Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current IPv6 Market size is also examined in the report.

by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current IPv6 Market size is also examined in the report. Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the IPv6 Market based on geographical scope, IPv6 Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

based on geographical scope, IPv6 Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report. The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the IPv6 Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The various parameters accelerating the growth of IPv6 Market are incorporated in the research report.

are incorporated in the research report. The report analyzes growth rate, IPv6 Market size and valuation of the IPv6 Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis IPv6 Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future IPv6 Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the IPv6 Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the IPv6 Market report.

How is IPv6 Market segmentation explained in the report?

The Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring IPv6 Market is segmented by – (End User Product Type)

The report studies various factors responsible for growth of IPv6 Market in each segment accompanied by analysis of the largest IPv6 Market share holding segment.

Additionally, the several segments catering to the growth of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) IPv6 Market are discussed at length in this business intelligence report accompanied by sub-segments and individual IPv6 Market values for each section.

Based on what factors are the key IPv6 Market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the IPv6 Market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the IPv6 Market including Key Playes

including Key Playes A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about IPv6 Market competitors along with standpoints of leading IPv6 Market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring IPv6 Market report.

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of IPv6 Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the IPv6 Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research. Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) IPv6 Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to IPv6 Market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the IPv6 Market growth and IPv6 Market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

growth and IPv6 Market share during the forecast period is presented in the report. The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects IPv6 Market in various geographical regions.

in various geographical regions. The competitive landscape analysis on the IPv6 Market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the IPv6 Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

