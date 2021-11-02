North America Cancer Screening Market 2021 Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for North America Cancer Screening Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

North America is leading the cancer screening market. The region is technologically equipped and being a developed economy it is efficiently catering to the rising incidence of cancer cases. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) f 11.14% resulting in an annual revenue of USD 16.36 Bn during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Companies are focusing on research & development (R&D) and entering into collaborations with the government to expand regional access.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. The Laboratory segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 billion during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic and biopsy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into the United States Of America (U.S.A.) , Canada and others (the rest of North America).

According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Key growth factors

The rising incidence of cancer cases has led to a growing need among people to seek early cure and diagnosis. Technological advancements being adopted at a rapid pace to combat the rapid spread of cancer are the key growth factors for the market.

Threats and key players

The North America cancer screening market is a mature market for cancer screening and is forecasted to grow at a growth rate of 8.3%. But regulatory hindrances in the form of policies and norms which has the potential to impact the growth of the market.

Key players in the North America cancer screening market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

