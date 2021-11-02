North America Offshore Pipeline Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Leading Players- Bechtel Corporation, Fugro, John Wood Group PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited

According to a new market research report “North America Offshore Pipeline Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The North America offshore pipeline market is expected to grow from US$ 2,925.21 million in 2019 to US$ 3,391.55 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The offshore pipeline, often known as, submarine or subsea pipeline is used for the transportation of oil, gas, and refined products. The North America offshore pipeline market is increasingly gaining traction on account of higher efficiency and large capacity. In addition to this, the offshore pipeline provides faster, safer, and more reliable connectivity for oil and gas transportation. The North America offshore pipeline market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the growing number of natural gas projects as well as the identification of new oil fields, particularly in remote locations.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Bechtel Corporation

Fugro

John Wood Group PLC

Larsen & Toubro Limited

McDermott International, Inc.

Petrofac Limited

Saipem S.p.A

Sapura Energy Berhad

Subsea 7 S.A.

TechnipFMC plc

North America Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation

North America Offshore Pipeline Market – By Diameter

More than 24 inches

Less than 24 inches

North America Offshore Pipeline Market – By Line Type

Export Line

Transport Line

Others

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for North America Offshore Pipeline Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of North America Offshore Pipeline market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for North America Offshore Pipeline Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

