Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis | Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bluebix Solutions Inc., Hays Specialist Recruitment

According to a new market research report “Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Canada recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to reach US$ 2,948.4 Million by 2027 from US$ 336.1 Million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The major benefits of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) include their ability to facilitate requirement analysis and customized solutions (based on specific hiring demand) as well as to ensure cost benefits and time savings, which are driving the growth of market. The mounting popularity of recruitment process outsourcing solutions is mainly due to the growing demand for customizable talent acquisition solutions by employers. Employers nowadays are not only looking at simple hiring solutions, but they also want customized solutions based on specific hiring demands to provide best candidates.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include: Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bluebix Solutions Inc., Hays Specialist Recruitment (Canada) Inc., Hudson Global Inc., Manpower Group, PeopleScout, Randstad Sourceright, Scout Talent, TalentiQo, WilsonHCG

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions Market.

CANADA RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Others

By Industries

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Hospitality

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

This report provides:

1) An overview of the market for Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Canada Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

