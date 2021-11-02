North America Digital Transformation Market Will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future :IBM Corporation, Accenture, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini, Adobe Systems, Google, Inc., etc.

Digital transformation market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Digital Transformation Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Digital Transformation market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

With the adoption of digital solutions, organizations are being able to reach maximum number of end-users. This is due to rising adoption of smart devices including, tablets and smartphones globally, as well as increasing penetration of internet services. Over the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the number of smartphone and internet users, in the developing and emerging countries. This is attributed to the constantly decreasing prices of internet and smart devices as well as rising affordability of people in these countries. Digital solutions has created a potential for companies to reach a huge mass of audience worldwide.

For instance, Uber and Lyft, on-demand transportation companies, utilized digital platform and earned a huge success. These companies can be considered as a key illustration of how implementation of strategy and innovation, empowered by technology, can suddenly impact the development of the whole industry. Furthermore, in the fastest growing e-commerce market, more and more SMEs are now using online platform for providing their offerings to the customers. This has enabled them to extend their market reach, enhance external communication, augment sales, improve speed of processing, improve company image, as well as increase employee productivity.

North America Digital Transformation Market By Component

• Solution

• Service

North America Digital Transformation Market By Type

• Cloud

• On-Premise

North America Digital Transformation Market By End-User

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• IT & Telecom

• Logistics & Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

North America Digital Transformation Market By Country

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Companies Mentioned

• IBM Corporation

• Accenture

• SAP SE

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Capgemini

• Adobe Systems

• Google, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Digital Transformation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Digital Transformation market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Digital Transformation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Digital Transformation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Digital Transformation market.

