Europe Smart Hospital Market Report 2021: Global Industry Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Segments and Forecasts Research 2030

In a recent published report, Kenneth Research has updated the Market report for Europe Smart Hospital Market for 2021 till 2030. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain. In the view of the global economic slowdown, we further estimated that China, India, Japan and South Korea to recover fastest amongst all the countries in the Asian market. Germany, France, Italy, Spain to take the worst hit and this hit is expected to be regain 25% by the end of 2021- Positive Growth in the economic demand and supply.

U.S. Market recovers fast; In a release on May 4th 2021, the U.S. Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau mentions the recovery in the U.S. International trade in March 2021. Exports in the country reached $200 billion, up by $12.4 billion in Feb 2021. Following the continuous incremental trend, imports tallied at $274.5 billion, picked up by $16.4 billion in Feb 2021. However, as COVID19 still haunts the economies across the globe, year-over-year (y-o-y) average exports in the U.S. declined by $7.0 billion from March 2020 till March 2021 whilst imports increased by $20.7 billion during the same time. This definitely shows how the market is trying to recover back and this will have a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, creating a huge demand for Europe Smart Hospital Market Products.

With growing number of chronic diseases, demand for medical services has increased rapidly in the region. The smart hospital market uses advanced technologies to help doctors for better medical treatment. In Europe, countries like Germany, the UK, Sweden and Netherlands have advanced infrastructure to deploy next-generation health informatics application and build smart hospitals. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) for smart medical services and internet of things (IoT) to connect devices with each other in order to transfer patient data and make use of it to reduce the risks involved in health. According to Netscribes, the Europe smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98% and reach a market size of USD 16.70 Bn by 2023.

In Europe, there has been changes in the lifestyles of people with the countries getting developed and increase in per capita income causing people to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. It increases the chances of severe diseases not only for the aging crowd but also for young generation. This demands the need for smart hospitals in this region. Also, the European Health Insurance Card has encouraged people to opt for treatment with heavy costs involved to get it done with government financing. This region has seen good growth for smart hospitals in past few years and it is forecasted to be consistent with it.

According to the statistics by the WHO, grew from 6.20% in 2001 to 6.69% in 2018. Additionally, the current healthcare expenditure per capita (current US$) grew 3x from USD 222.49 in 2001 to USD 721.88 in 2018.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The European smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT) and others. This region includes the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

One of the major factors that drive market growth in the European region is the huge amount of expenditure for medical technologies. Countries like Sweden, France and Ireland are getting aware of the value of technology-enabled healthcare, and the demand for smart hospitals in the European region is rising. Regulatory bodies are relaxed for the smart equipment and devices in Europe making it easier for companies to cater to the market.

Threats and key players



Smart hospitals in Europe have faced a major blow on its economy recently due to the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU). It has impacted the working structure of the countries as well as the development of medical industry. It has also affected the innovation centres in the European region, which has put the challenge in front of the major players in this market.

The major players in the smart hospital market are SAP, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, etc.

